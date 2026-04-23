New snake species discovered in Xizang reshapes a Himalayan reptile puzzle

Dorsal (A), ventral (B), and lateral (C) views of the head, lateral view of midbody (D), and ventral view of the body (E) of the holotype of Herpetoreas yadongensis sp. nov.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study reveals that Himalayan snake diversity is still far from fully mapped. By combining DNA-based phylogenetic analysis with detailed morphological comparison, researchers identified a previously unrecognized species of keelback snake from southern Xizang, now named Herpetoreas yadongensis. The work also helps resolve a long-running taxonomic problem involving the rare species H. sieboldii. Together, these findings show that even in groups studied for decades, cryptic biodiversity can remain hidden in plain sight. The study offers a clearer picture of species boundaries in a difficult snake lineage and expands current understanding of reptile evolution in the southern Himalayas.

The genus Herpetoreas is distributed across the southern Himalayan region, but its classification has long been complicated by similar body forms, strong variation within species, and incomplete geographic sampling. In recent years, taxonomic work has uncovered several new species, suggesting that diversity in this group has been underestimated. At the same time, the identity and boundaries of some named species, especially H. sieboldii and H. platyceps, have remained unsettled. These uncertainties have made it difficult to track biodiversity accurately or understand how these snakes evolved across mountain landscapes. Because of these challenges, deeper research into Herpetoreas diversity and species limits is needed.

Researchers from Yibin University and Xizang University reported the discovery in Asian Herpetological Research, published (DOI: 10.3724/ahr.2095-0357.2025.0054) online on February 15, 2026. Working from specimens collected in Yadong County, Xizang, the team examined whether several snakes first thought to belong to known species actually represented overlooked diversity. Their analyses showed that two specimens formed a distinct lineage and matched a unique set of physical traits, supporting their recognition as a new species, while three others were confirmed as the rarely documented H. sieboldii.

To test the identity of the snakes, the researchers sequenced mitochondrial Cytochrome b DNA from four specimens and compared them with sequences from related species. The phylogenetic tree split the newly collected samples into two clearly supported clades. One grouped with H. sieboldii, while the other stood apart as a separate lineage, showing notable genetic divergence from its congeners. Morphology reinforced that split. The new species was diagnosed by a combination of features, including two preoculars, two postoculars, dorsal scale rows of 19-19-17, 215–219 ventral scales, 89–90 paired subcaudals, and a brick-brown back marked with short dark streaks. Its underside was whitish with elongate dark spots near the edges of the scales, and it differed from close relatives in both scale arrangement and ventral coloration. The study also argues that some past identifications involving H. platyceps and H. sieboldii need closer re-examination with better specimens and broader genetic data.

This study shows how biodiversity discovery now works at its strongest: not by choosing between genes and anatomy, but by letting each test the other. What looked like a familiar Himalayan keelback turned out to include both a new species and a clearer answer to an old classification debate. In that sense, the finding is not just about naming another snake. It is about sharpening the map of life in one of Asia’s most complex mountain regions.

The implications extend beyond taxonomy. A more accurate species inventory is essential for conservation planning, especially in borderland habitats such as Yadong, where ecological conditions may support narrowly distributed reptiles. The paper suggests that Herpetoreas yadongensis is currently known only from its type locality, though it may also occur in neighboring Bhutan and India. By clarifying species boundaries and highlighting hidden diversity, the study provides a stronger baseline for future surveys, biogeographic research, and habitat protection in the Himalayan foothills. It also reminds scientists that overlooked species may still persist in well-known vertebrate groups when sampling gaps and taxonomic uncertainty overlap.

References

DOI

10.3724/ahr.2095-0357.2025.0054

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.3724/ahr.2095-0357.2025.0054

Funding Information

This study was supported by the Second Tibetan Plateau Scientific Expedition and Research (STEP) Program (2024QZKK0200) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC 32370486).

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