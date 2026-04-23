Bobby Mascia Launches the Exit-Ready Institute: Redefining Business-Exit Readiness as the Ultimate Growth Strategy

Bobby Mascia, author of the new book "Unchained" announced today the launch of the Exit Ready Institute

We created this Institute to provide the framework, the systems, and the mindset shift required to turn a business into a truly independent asset.” — Bobby Mascia

MONTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bobby Mascia , author of the newly released book Unchained: The Raw Truth About Entrepreneurship, Family Business and Life Balance announced today the launch of the Exit Ready Institute . This specialized program is dedicated to helping business owners move beyond the "daily grind" to build companies that are scalable, transferable, and most importantly, exit ready, whether the owner plans to sell in the next 12 months, is preparing for an internal succession, or doesn’t plan to sell at all.The Exit Ready Institute was born from a simple truth: preparing your business to be exit ready is your best growth strategy. By designing a company to be sellable, owners gain cleaner numbers, tighter systems, and the optionality to sell when they want to, not because they have to.The cornerstone of the Institute is a 12-module cohort program, designed for successful business owners dedicated to making real progress. Members gain access to investment advisors, business experts across various fields, and like-minded cohort members to use as sounding boards in a "non-solicitation" mastermind format."Most entrepreneurs think they're building a company. What they're actually building is a job they can't walk away from," says Mascia, Founder of the Exit Ready Institute. "We created this Institute to provide the framework, the systems, and the mindset shift required to turn a business into a truly independent asset. Being 'exit ready' isn’t just a transaction strategy, it’s the ultimate growth strategy."To achieve this, the Institute specializes in three core deliverables that connect the dots between an owner’s business and personal wealth and minimizes the gray area in between:Strategic Direction: Maximizing business value through targeted growth and value acceleration.Financial Clarity: Providing the data and operational systems needed to make confident, "owner-optional" decisions.Purpose-Driven Planning: Integrating personal wealth and legacy goals to design a fulfilling life after the exit.The launch comes at a critical time for the American economy. With the “Silver Tsunami" underway, millions of Baby Boomer business owners are approaching retirement age. With that, trillions of dollars in business sales will transacted, according to a recent report from the McKinsey Institute for Economic Mobility."Our goal is to give business owners what they built the company for — time and options," says Mascia. "When a business is exit-ready, the owner is finally in the driver’s seat. They can choose to scale, choose to step back, or choose to sell for a legacy-defining number."For more information on the Exit Ready Institute visit www.bobbymascia.com or contact Jessica Lascar at info@bobbymascia.com

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