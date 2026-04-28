Judy Lannon Wins First Place for Best Women’s Fiction with 'Callahan’s Cottage' at The BookFest® Awards Spring 2026

Judy Lannon, Author Callahan's Cottage First Place The BookFest Awards Spring 2026 The BookFest Spring 2026 Black Chateau Marketing and Public Relations for Authors

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

I am honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication that went into creating Callahan’s Cottage. I hope this award will inspire others to pursue their own literary passions.” — Judy Lannon

ORLEANS, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author Judy Lannon has been named First Place Winner in Women’s Fiction at The BookFest Awards Spring 2026 for her novel Callahan’s Cottage. The book has previously earned multiple honors, including recognition from the Women’s Fiction Writers Association, Women Writers, Women’s Books, and First Place Winner for Best Summer Read with the Firebird Books Awards.The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”Lannon’s novels explore the ties that bind, friendship, and the courage it takes to begin again. Her upcoming release, Back to the Cape—the sequel to Callahan’s Cottage—arrives in June 2026, continuing the story of rediscovery and homecoming set against the backdrop of Cape Cod.“I’m grateful for this recognition and for the readers who have embraced my stories,” Lannon said. “Each book reflects my belief that fiction can connect us through shared experience, laughter, and hope.”Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “I’m thrilled to announce Judy Lannon as the First Pace winner of Women’s Fiction at The BookFest Awards. This year’s competition was fierce, and Judy Lannon should be very proud of this stellar accomplishment.”For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website. About the Author:Judy Lannon’s award-winning contemporary women’s fiction is celebrated for its honest and relatable portrayal of women’s lives. Her novels have earned critical acclaim and a dedicated readership thanks to her knack for capturing the nuances of friendship, family, and self-discovery. Her novels resonate with readers who see their own lives reflected in her richly drawn characters. She lives on Cape Cod, close to the ocean, where she shares her days with her husband and Puck, their standard poodle. Judy is the author of Nine Days, The Making of Genevieve, Callahan’s Cottage and Back to the Cape. Even though she finds the idea cliché, the ocean’s constant presence in her work means she gladly accepts it as a source of inspiration. Know more about Judy Lannon by visiting her website. About The BookFest AdventureThe BookFestis the leader in virtual literary events, producing vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read and those who love to write. It launched in May 2020, at a time when many live events were canceled. Free to attend, the biannual event takes place in the spring and fall, streaming panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award-winning event, The BookFesthas received recognition from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFestfeatures an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, including: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; James Dashner; Robert G. Diforio; Dr. Michael Greger; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Josh Malerman; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; Deborah M. Pratt; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFestis presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFestis a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit https://www.thebookfest.com/

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