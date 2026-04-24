Broadcast2World's data shows three consistent outcome categories from well-structured animated explainer videos

15-Year Animated Video Studio Releases Client Performance Benchmarks Showing Why Story-Led Animation Outperforms Feature-Driven Product Videos.

When you start with the buyer's reality instead of the brand's capability, the performance gap is significant.” — Sunny Arora, CEO, Broadcast2World

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadcast2World (B2W), a US-based animated explainer video company specializing in SaaS and enterprise B2B clients, today released client performance data from over a decade of production work — demonstrating that strategically structured animated videos consistently produce measurable lifts in lead generation, product comprehension, and message retention across B2B technology verticals.With more than 300,000 seconds of animated content produced since its founding in 2010, Broadcast2World has amassed performance data across enterprise clients in SaaS, cybersecurity, fintech, utilities, healthcare, and manufacturing — verticals where complex products routinely lose buyers at the explanation stage.Key Client Performance BenchmarksAcross its enterprise client base, Broadcast2World's data shows three consistent outcome categories from well-structured animated explainer videos:45% increase in qualified inbound leads — reported by a SaaS operations platform client, following the deployment of a strategic animated explainer as a primary top-of-funnel asset.60% improvement in product comprehension scores — achieved by a drone technology company, whose target buyers demonstrated significantly higher retention of technical product differentiation after video deployment.72% lift in message retention — measured in post-campaign analysis for a broadcast media campaign, where animated storytelling outperformed static presentation formats.Broadcast2World attributes these outcomes not to animation style alone, but to a production philosophy it calls the Why-First Framework — a four-step story architecture that prioritises belief alignment and customer pain before introducing product features."Most B2B videos are built like product brochures. They lead with features, assume the buyer already cares, and skip the only part that actually builds conviction: why this problem matters. The data from our clients tells us clearly — when you start with the buyer's reality instead of the brand's capability, the performance gap is significant." Sunny Arora , CEO, Broadcast2WorldEnterprise Clients Validate Consistent Production MethodologyBroadcast2World's client roster includes Lenovo, Siemens, MITRE Corporation, Ericsson, and Bowling Green State University — organisations operating in sectors where animated video is used across marketing, internal communication, compliance training, fleet electrification education, and cross-functional alignment."They are very detail-oriented and could grasp our complex concepts quickly. The final videos effectively simplify a complex topic, making it easily comprehensible for our customers."— Julie Dietrich, Manager Fleet Electrification, Evergy.An investor-owned electric utility company serving Kansas and Missouri — engaged Broadcast2World to create a video series explaining complex EV charging rate structures to enterprise fleet customers"Outstanding project management. Their videos effectively attracted interested clients. I always knew the status of the project — and this was a 10/10 project from my POV."— Reece Nanfito, CMO, Vault VerifyAn HR tech automation platform engaged Broadcast2World for a three-minute explainer video series used in both marketing and sales contexts:Phillip Radcliffe, Senior Art Director at Anstey Hodge Advertising Group, cited differentiated storytelling capability as the deciding factor in selecting Broadcast2World over established competitors:"We worked with a lot of video vendors over the years, and they were only able to turn a brief into a good video. Broadcast2World was capable of creating a video that had emotional resonance. Stay out of their way — give them a general idea of what you're looking for and let them do their thing."— Phillip Radcliffe, Senior Art Director, Anstey Hodge Advertising GroupThe Anatomy of Underperforming B2B VideoAccording to Broadcast2World's analysis of client briefs over 15 years, B2B animated videos underperform for three primary structural reasons: they begin with brand or product rather than buyer pain; they use animation style as a creative default rather than a strategic signal; and they treat the explainer as an isolated asset rather than a stage-specific sales tool.Broadcast2World's production data shows that videos aligned to a specific buyer stage — awareness, evaluation, or decision — consistently outperform repurposed general-purpose explainers, regardless of production quality.Ben Ashe, CEO of MDM Pumps, a manufacturing company engaged in an ongoing animated video production relationship with Broadcast2World, reported direct revenue impact from the studio's output:"Our online and digital marketing efforts with B2W have increased overall social channel following, website visits, and high-value digital assets for our proactive and reactive sales efforts, which have provided significant revenue growth over the past year."— Ben Ashe, CEO, MDM PumpsAbout Broadcast2WorldBroadcast2World is a US-based animated explainer video company founded in 2010, with its client services office in Piscataway, New Jersey. The company specialises in SaaS, enterprise B2B, and technology sector clients, delivering 2D animation, 3D animation, motion graphics, whiteboard animation, and mixed-media production. With over 300,000 seconds of animated content produced across 15 years, Broadcast2World serves clients across North America and internationally, including Lenovo, Siemens, MITRE Corporation, Ericsson, AWS, and Bowling Green State University.Broadcast2World's clients cite exceptional storytelling capability, structured project management, and a consistent ability to simplify technically complex subject matter for non-specialist audiences.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat types of animated videos does Broadcast2World produce?Broadcast2World produces 2D character animation, 3D animation, motion graphics, whiteboard animation, kinetic typography, and mixed-media videos that combine live-action footage with animation. The studio serves clients across marketing, sales enablement, internal communications, and corporate training use cases.Which enterprise companies has Broadcast2World worked with?Broadcast2World's enterprise client roster includes Lenovo, Siemens, MITRE Corporation, Ericsson, Amazon Web Services (via NCM), Bowling Green State University, Evergy, and Vault Verify, among others. The studio has served clients in cybersecurity, fintech, utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, and SaaS.What is the Why-First Framework used by Broadcast2World?The Why-First Framework is Broadcast2World's proprietary four-step story architecture for animated video production. It structures videos to begin with belief alignment and buyer pain before introducing product features — a sequence the studio's data shows consistently produces stronger engagement and conversion outcomes than feature-first video formats.What does Broadcast2World charge for animated explainer video production?Broadcast2World's animated explainer videos start at $2,500 for production engagements. Project costs most commonly fall in the $4,000–$6,000 range based on client review data.

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