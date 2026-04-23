Dala Studio Partners with Miva Open University to Empower 25,000 Nigerian Students as AI Creators and Entrepreneurs

Gebeya & Miva Open University

Dala Studio is a complete creation engine for building real products and businesses.” — Amadou Daffe

NAIROBI, KENYA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gebeya Inc., the pan-African technology company behind Dala Studio, Africa’s all-in-one AI-powered creator studio, today announced a strategic partnership with Miva Open University , a licensed institution approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), to equip over 25,000 Nigerian students with the tools to build, launch, and run real digital businesses using AI.Across Africa, millions of university students are preparing for a digital economy they are not fully equipped to participate in. While access to education has expanded, most students graduate without the practical tools needed to build real products, generate income, or turn ideas into businesses. The high cost of global software, lack of technical training, and limited exposure to hands-on creation continue to hold back a generation of potential builders.The high cost of global software, lack of technical training, and limited exposure to hands-on creation continue to hold back a generation of potential builders.Through this partnership, every Miva student gains access to Dala Studio’s full creative ecosystem, removing the traditional barriers to building in Africa. Students can now create apps and websites, develop games, produce content, deploy AI agents, and run complete businesses without coding or expensive tools.“This partnership gives our students more than access, it gives them the ability to build,” said Graham Ekoh, Senior Manager, Projects & Partnerships at Miva Open University.“A student can go from idea to product, from product to income, all within one platform. That shift from learning to doing is what makes this truly transformative.”Built for the African market, Dala Studio supports local languages and integrates with local payment systems, ensuring students can not only build, but also launch and monetize within their own economies.“Dala Studio is a complete creation engine for building real products and businesses,” said Amadou Daffe, CEO of Gebeya Inc.“A student doesn’t need a team, funding, or technical background. They can go from idea to a working business using one platform. By partnering with Miva Open University, we are putting an entire startup engine into the hands of 25,000 Nigerian students.As AI continues to reshape how products are built and businesses operate, the ability to create, not just consume, technology is becoming a defining advantage for the next generation.This partnership serves as a blueprint for how higher education across Africa can evolve, moving beyond theory into real-world creation, where students graduate not just with knowledge, but with working products and active businesses.The initiative also introduces a structured pathway through the Dala Studio Ambassador Program, enabling top students to host workshops, create content, and lead adoption within their communities, amplifying impact beyond the classroom.About Dala StudioDala Studio is an all-in-one AI-powered creator platform operated by Gebeya Inc., a pan-African technology company. Dala enables users to build apps, websites, games, comic books, music, videos, AI agents, and more using natural language prompts. Designed for the African market, Dala Studio is built to make AI creation, entrepreneurship, and monetization accessible, affordable, and locally relevant. Learn more at www.dala.gebeya.com About Miva Open UniversityMiva Open University is a licensed and accredited open university approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), with its administrative office in Abuja, Nigeria. Serving over 25,000 students across multiple programs, Miva is committed to expanding access to high-quality, flexible education and equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy. Learn more at www.miva.university.

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