Peeking into Mother's Day 'Choose You Too' by Momcozy: Is the 'Invisible Load' Breaking Mothers?

Women carry 1.5x more unpaid mental load—Momcozy’s “Choose You Too” challenges maternal sacrifice this Mother's Day.

This Mother's Day, we need to move beyond celebration. Appreciation without support changes nothing. It’s time we start sharing physical and mental load of motherhood - every day, not just once a year” — Ellen Zhou

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of Mother’s Day, new research is shedding light on a reality many mothers already know—but rarely see acknowledged: motherhood is not just physically demanding, it is mentally relentless. According to Pew Research Center, mothers in dual-income households continue to shoulder a disproportionate share of caregiving responsibilities, with around 60% reporting that they manage most of the day-to-day parenting and scheduling, compared to significantly fewer fathers.

At the same time, research from McKinsey & Company highlights the growing burden of cognitive labour. The invisible work of planning, organising, and anticipating family needs. Women are 1.5 times more likely than men to spend additional hours on unpaid care and domestic work, much of which is mental rather than physical. This "mental load" is constant, cumulative, and often unrecognised. From remembering feeding schedules and medical appointments to managing emotional dynamics at home, mothers are frequently operating in a state of continuous mental multitasking - a key factor increasingly linked to burnout, chronic stress, and emotional fatigue.

In Southeast Asia, this imbalance is further intensified by structural and cultural realities. Data from Department of Statistics Malaysia shows that while female labour force participation has continued to rise, reaching over 55% in recent years, women still spend significantly more time on unpaid domestic work compared to men. Across the region, similar patterns persist: as more mothers enter or return to the workforce, the expectation to remain the primary household and caregiving coordinator has not shifted at the same pace.

The result is a dual burden - professional and domestic, physical and mental. Yet support systems, and even cultural narratives have struggled to keep up. "This Mother's Day, we need to move beyond celebration. Because appreciation without support changes nothing. It’s time we start sharing the physical and mental load of motherhood - every day, not just once a year.” said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy.

In response to this growing gap between expectation and support, Momcozy is introducing "Choose You Too", an initiative aimed at reframing how motherhood is understood and supported. Have a sneak peek of “Choose You Too” through our teaser video.

Rather than reinforcing the idea that mothers should always come last, the initiative advocates for a shift toward self-prioritisation as a necessity, not a luxury. It marks a move away from passive appreciation toward active, everyday support, both culturally and practically.

As part of this initiative, Momcozy will bring “Choose You Too” to life across Southeast Asia through a series of campaign activations.At its core is a simple but powerful idea: giving mothers permission to pause, step away, and prioritise themselves—something many still struggle to do in the demands of everyday life. The campaign will roll out in the coming weeks across the region.

As awareness around maternal mental load, invisible labour, and burnout Momcozy’s initiative reflects a broader commitment to supporting mothers not just emotionally, but practically. Through a range of solutions spanning pregnancy to postpartum. From breast pumps and feeding essentials to everyday care, Momcozy aims to ease the physical and mental demands of motherhood.

This is further supported by ongoing education and community initiatives, including expert-led guidance from IBCLCs, doulas, and midwives across Southeast Asia. Because the question is no longer whether mothers are doing enough. It’s how long they can carry everything alone.

It’s time to choose her, too.

Be part of the "Choose You Too" movement this Mother's Day. Help us turn the awareness from everyday support.

The Exclusive Mother’s day sale starts from 23rd April, on sea.momcozy.com, and other momcozy official e-commerce shops and retail outlets.

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