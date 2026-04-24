Organization Development Network of New York partners with Retensa to launch live AI challenges in HR event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- To examine the influence of artificial intelligence and the challenges it presents for work culture, employee retention, and HR decision making, Organization Development Network of New York (ODNY) invited Retensa to collaborate on a unique in‑person learning event. ODNY will host the program, bringing together organization development practitioners, talent professionals, and People & Culture managers for “Retain or Refrain: Where to keep things human as AI takes root”, taking place on May 7.The event prioritizes education, dialogue, and community exchange on the most transformational topic of our lives.A Community Learning Experience“OD professionals play a critical role in helping employers navigate AI with intention,” said Dr. Josh Elmore, President of the ODNY. “This event creates space for practitioners to learn from one another and examine these shifts through an OD lens.”ODNY will lead the session using a World Café format, guiding participants through small group discussions that explore how AI affects employee retention, engagement, trust, and workplace culture.Retensa will participate as a collaborating partner and begin the session with a brief framing introduction to ground the discussion in current retention realities and emerging AI use. The format encourages practical insight sharing and multiple perspectives, allowing participants to learn from one another’s real-world experience.Where AI Supports Culture and Where Challenges EmergeThrough facilitated conversation and collaborative exploration, the event gives participants space to deepen understanding of how AI will shapes organizational culture and where careful judgment remains essential. By convening practitioners across roles and employers, ODNY aims to surface perspective that supports informed decision making, responsible experimentation, and healthier workplace outcomes.The session reflects ODNY’s commitment to applied learning and Retensa’s focus on helping employers leverage the data they already have to navigate change. “With great data comes great predictability.” Says Retensa CEO, Chason Hecht.Join the live event “Retain or Refrain: Where to keep things human as AI takes root” on Thursday May 7, 2026 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM ET. Register for the Midtown Manhattan location event at https://luma.com/otv76sf0 About Organization Development Network of New York (ODNY)ODNY connects practitioners, students, academics, and others who study how change strengthens workplaces. The network applies OD principles to help members improve culture, morale, and workforce stability across employers and communities. ODNY offers programs and events that share current organization development theory and practical methods that support sustainable change. Members learn from peers and thought leaders who examine how OD improves communication, supports leaders, and uncovers new opportunities for growth. https://www.linkedin.com/company/odny/ About RetensaEmployers in 59 countries and 22 languages trust Retensa to create workplaces where employees want to stay. Retensa increases employee retention by transforming workforce data into actionable insights. Using predictive analytics and AI driven tools, Retensa enables leaders to identify attrition risk, strengthen engagement, and retain top talent. Predict turnover at www.ExitPro.com , and get retention resources at www.Retensa.com

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