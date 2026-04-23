Republican National Committee v. Koski Tazewell County Circuit Court Injunction
Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General
Jay Jones
Attorney General
202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120
For media inquiries only, contact:
Rae Pickett
RPickett@oag.state.va.us
Republican National Committee v. Koski Tazewell County Circuit Court Injunction
RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jay Jones today made the following statement on the injunction issued by the Tazewell County Circuit Court in Republican National Committee v. Koski.
“My office will immediately file an appeal in the Court of Appeals. As I said last night, Virginia voters have spoken, and an activist judge should not have veto power over the People’s vote. We look forward to defending the outcome of last night's election in court.”
Published on: April 23, 2026
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