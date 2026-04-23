Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Republican National Committee v. Koski Tazewell County Circuit Court Injunction

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jay Jones today made the following statement on the injunction issued by the Tazewell County Circuit Court in Republican National Committee v. Koski.

“My office will immediately file an appeal in the Court of Appeals. As I said last night, Virginia voters have spoken, and an activist judge should not have veto power over the People’s vote. We look forward to defending the outcome of last night's election in court.”

Published on: April 23, 2026

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