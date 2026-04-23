Cliniphai Named 'Startup of the Year' for its Athena Platform as Gold Stevie Award in The 24th American Business Awards

Athena was built to solve one of the most overlooked bottlenecks in global clinical research, and we are honored to see that innovation recognized on a national stage.” — Jason Martin, MS, MBA

GREAT FALLS, MT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cliniphai, an AI Agent and Framework platform purpose-built to solve complex challenges in life sciences, today announced that its flagship platform, Athena, has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in The 24th Annual American Business Awards®. The company was recognized in the Startup of the Year – Business Product Industries category for introducing the first marketplace platform built specifically for regulated clinical translation.

The American Business Awards are one of the premier business awards programs in the United States, recognizing organizations and products that demonstrate innovation, growth, and market impact. Due to receiving high average scores from judges, Athena earned the program’s highest recognition level.

“From the beginning, our team has believed that clinical translation needed a complete operational rethink,” said Jason Martin, MS, MBA, Co-Founder and Chairman at Cliniphai. “Athena was built to solve one of the most overlooked bottlenecks in global clinical research, and we are honored to see that innovation recognized on a national stage.”

Athena was originally launched to streamline clinical translation and localization workflows. The platform has since evolved into a marketplace model that connects Sponsors, CROs, eCOA providers, translation experts, and reviewers in a centralized environment designed to improve speed, transparency, and compliance.

“I am proud to share this honor with our dedicated team of hard-working individuals across the globe as we work to meet the growing demand for smarter infrastructure in clinical research,” said Vladimir Mats, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO at Cliniphai. “Our goal has always been simple. Help life sciences companies move faster, communicate better, and bring important therapies to patients without unnecessary delays.”

Built specifically for regulated industries, Athena helps organizations reduce delays tied to manual translation workflows while improving visibility across global projects. The platform supports AI-assisted translation, human-in-the-loop review, version tracking, quality assurance checkpoints, and secure collaboration across multilingual clinical studies.

The complete list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category can be found at https://aba.stevieawards.com/.

To schedule a call to learn more, visit: https://cliniphai.com/contact-us/.

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