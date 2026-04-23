Building Automation And Control System Market Size Worth $170.63 Billion by 2030 - By The Business Research Company

Building Automation And Control System Market Report 2026_Segment Building Automation And Control System Market Drivers & Restraints 2026_Driver Building Automation And Control System Market Report 2026_Regions

The Business Research Company's Building Automation And Control System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Building Automation And Control System Market to Surpass $171 billion in 2030. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Building Automation And Control System market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Building Automation And Control System Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the building automation and control system market in 2030, valued at $65 billion. The market is expected to grow from $40 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of smart building technologies, rising focus on energy efficiency and sustainability, and growing investments in commercial infrastructure modernization.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Building Automation And Control System Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the building automation and control system market in 2030, valued at $57 billion. The market is expected to grow from $35 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong demand for intelligent HVAC and lighting control systems, increasing retrofitting of existing buildings and rising emphasis on reducing operational costs and energy consumption.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Building Automation And Control System Market In 2030?

The building automation and control system market is segmented by offering into solutions and services. The solution market will be the largest segment of the building automation and control system market segmented by offering, accounting for 74% or $125 billion of the total in 2030. The solution market will be supported by increasing deployment of integrated building management systems, rising demand for real-time monitoring and control of building operations, growing adoption of IoT-enabled automation platforms, increasing focus on energy optimization and operational efficiency, rising investments in smart infrastructure, growing need for centralized control systems across large facilities and expanding use of advanced analytics for building performance management.

The building automation and control system market is segmented by technology into wired and wireless. The wired market will be the largest segment of the building automation and control system market segmented by technology, accounting for 56% or $95 billion of the total in 2030. The wired market will be supported by higher reliability and security in communication networks, increasing preference for stable connectivity in large commercial buildings, growing deployment in mission-critical environments, rising demand for high-speed data transmission, increasing integration with legacy infrastructure, expanding use in industrial facilities and growing emphasis on minimizing system downtime and interference.

The building automation and control system market is segmented by end user into residential, commercial and industrial. The commercial market will be the largest segment of the building automation and control system market segmented by end user, accounting for 58% or $99 billion of the total in 2030. The commercial market will be supported by increasing construction of smart offices and commercial complexes, rising need for efficient energy management in large buildings, growing adoption of automated HVAC, lighting and security systems, increasing regulatory focus on building energy performance, rising investments in green buildings and sustainability initiatives and expanding demand for occupant comfort and safety solutions.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Building Automation And Control System Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the building automation and control system market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Building Automation And Control System Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global building automation and control system market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape energy-efficient building management and intelligent infrastructure systems, rapid growth of smart buildings and IoT integration, rising retrofitting and modernization of existing infrastructure, expanding adoption of cloud-based and AI-driven building management solutions, and growing need for enhanced occupant comfort, safety, and operational efficiency across residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

Increasing Demand For Energy Efficiency And Sustainability Targets - The increasing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability targets will become a key driver of growth in the building automation and control system market by 2030. Governments and organizations are increasingly focusing on reducing carbon emissions and optimizing energy consumption across residential, commercial and industrial buildings. Building automation systems enable real-time monitoring and intelligent control of HVAC, lighting and energy systems, significantly improving efficiency and reducing operational costs. As regulatory frameworks and green building certifications become more stringent, the adoption of automation solutions is accelerating across new and existing infrastructure. As a result, increasing demand for energy efficiency and sustainability targets is anticipated to contribute to a 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rapid Growth Of Smart Buildings And IoT Integration - The rapid growth of smart buildings and IoT integration will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the building automation and control system market by 2030. The integration of IoT sensors, connected devices and cloud-based platforms enables seamless communication between building systems, enhancing automation and predictive maintenance capabilities. This transformation supports improved occupant comfort, optimized resource utilization and reduced manual intervention across building operations. As investments in smart cities and digital infrastructure continue to rise, demand for advanced building automation solutions is increasing across commercial and industrial sectors. Consequently, the rapid growth of smart buildings and IoT integration is projected to contribute to a 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Retrofitting And Modernization Of Existing Infrastructure - The rising retrofitting and modernization of existing infrastructure will play a crucial role in driving the growth of the building automation and control system market by 2030. A significant share of global building stock lacks advanced automation capabilities, creating strong demand for system upgrades to improve energy performance and comply with evolving regulations. Retrofitting solutions allow building owners to enhance efficiency and functionality without requiring complete infrastructure replacement, making them cost-effective and scalable. Increasing investments in upgrading commercial buildings, healthcare facilities and educational institutions are further supporting market expansion. Therefore, rising retrofitting and modernization of existing infrastructure is expected to contribute to a 2.3% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Building Automation And Control System Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solution and services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $65 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for integrated building management platforms, rising adoption of IoT-enabled automation systems, growing need for energy optimization and operational efficiency, and expanding investments in smart building infrastructure across commercial and industrial sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward centralized control systems, predictive maintenance capabilities, and data-driven decision-making tools that enhance building performance, reduce energy consumption, and improve occupant comfort, fueling transformative growth within the broader building automation and control system industry.

The solution market is projected to grow by $46 billion, and the services market by $19 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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