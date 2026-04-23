Electric Grippers Market Set to Boom Rapidly, Witnessing Strong Growth Through 2033 | ABB Robotics, Festo

Electric Grippers Market Share

Electric Grippers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.30 Bn in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 3 Bn by 2033, growing at CAGR of 10.5% from 2026 to 2033

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coherent Market Insights has released a comprehensive study titled “ Electric Grippers Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2026–2033.” The report provides validated market size estimates, percentage share analysis, competitive landscape evaluation, and detailed regional insights in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving market environment. It further examines industry performance indicators, growth drivers, restraints, cost structures, and investment feasibility metrics including projected returns and margin outlook.The study delivers in-depth analysis of emerging trends, technological advancements, regulatory developments, and strategic opportunities shaping the market landscape as competitive intensity and investment activity continue to accelerate globally. Backed by extensive secondary research and expert-led primary validation, the report offers reliable data, strategic insights, and forward-looking forecasts to support informed business decisions and long-term growth planning.➤ Download the Sample Copy of This Report (Complete TOC, Tables & Figures Included): https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9145 ➤ Major Market Players Covered in This Report:• ABB Robotics• ATI Industrial Automation• Camozzi Automation• Comau• Destaco• FANUC• Festo• Gimatic• J. Schmalz GmbH• Kawasaki Robotics• OnRobot• Parker Hannifin• PIAB• Robotiq• SCHUNK➤ Electric Grippers Market Segmentation:• By Gripper Mechanism: Parallel, Angular, Rotary, and Others• By Actuation Technology: Servo, Stepper Motor, Direct Drive, and Piezoelectric• By Precision: High Precision, Standard Precision, and Low Precision• By End User: Automotive and Auto Components, Electronics and Semiconductor, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices, and OthersGlobal Electric Grippers Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global electric grippers market size was estimated at around US$ 1.30 Bn in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, reaching US$ 3.0 Bn by 2033.Based on gripper mechanism, parallel segment leads the market with a share of 33% in 2025 on account of its high precision, strong gripping force, and widespread adoption in automated assembly lines, material handling, and pick-and-place applications across industries such as automotive and electronics.High precision accounted for a prominent market share of 44% share in 2025 because of rising demand for accurate and repeatable gripping in advanced manufacturing processes.Asia Pacific is likely to retain its dominance over the global electric grippers industry, holding a share of 36% in 2025. This is mostly due to rapid industrialization, strong presence of manufacturing hubs, and increasing adoption of industrial automation and robotics in nations like China, Japan, South Korea, and India.North America, holding 23% share in 2025, is poised to emerge as a highly lucrative market for electric gripper manufacturers during the forecast period, thanks to increasing investments in smart manufacturing, widespread adoption of collaborative robots (cobots), and strong presence of advanced automation industries across the U.S. and Canada.Rising Industrial Automation Fueling Electric Grippers Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest electric grippers market analysis highlights major factors fueling industry growth. These include increasing adoption of industrial automation, rising deployment of collaborative robots (cobots), and growing demand for high precision, flexibility, and repeatability in manufacturing processes. In addition, rapid expansion of e-commerce and logistics automation is creating a strong need for efficient material handling solutions like electric grippers.Adoption of automation across industries like automotive, electronics, packaging, and logistics is increasing rapidly in the contemporary world. Companies are increasingly using robotic systems to improve productivity, reduce errors, and lower labor costs. This, in turn, is fueling demand for electric grippers as they are essential components in these systems for material handling, assembly, and pick-and-place operations.➤ Electric Grippers Market Regional Analysis & Growth Trends:The report presents a comprehensive regional assessment of the Electric Grippers Market, evaluating revenue performance, market share, consumption trends, growth rates, and strategic developments across major geographies.• North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia)• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia)• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)Secure Your Competitive Advantage – Request the Full Sample Report with Complete Data & Forecast Coverage: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9145 High Costs and Use of Alternative Technologies Limiting Market GrowthThe global electric grippers market outlook remains optimistic due to increasing adoption of industrial automation systems and cobots across industries like automotive, electronics, packaging, and logistics. However, high initial investment costs and adoption of alternative technologies may slow electric grippers market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Electric grippers are quite expensive because of their advanced features like sensors, IoT integration, and precise control capabilities. This can limit adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), thereby reducing overall electric grippers market demand. In addition, many industries use traditional gripping solutions like pneumatic grippers and hydraulic systems as they are cheaper and simpler.Rising Adoption of Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Unlocking Growth OpportunitiesThe rise of collaborative robots (cobots) is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the electric grippers market during the forecast period. Collaborative robots work alongside humans and require precise, flexible, and safe gripping solutions, which electric grippers effectively provide. They are particularly useful in small-batch production and customized manufacturing. Thus, increasing adoption of collaborative robots is expected to drive greater demand for electric grippers.Emerging Electric Grippers Market TrendsRising demand for precision and flexibility is driving the adoption of electric grippers across diverse industries. Sectors such as electronics and healthcare require the handling of delicate and small components, increasing the need for high-precision gripping solutions. Electric grippers offer programmable force control, high repeatability, and enhanced adaptability, making them well-suited for complex and sensitive automation tasks.Increasing popularity of customized and flexible automation solutions is a key growth-shaping trend in the electric grippers market. Manufacturers increasingly require flexible production systems for varied product lines. Electric grippers support quick adjustments and reprogramming, making them ideal for customized operations.Advancements in robotics, AI, and sensor technologies are creating new growth opportunities for manufacturers of electric grippers. Technological innovations like AI, machine vision, and force sensors are enhancing the capabilities of electric grippers. These advancements are making them smarter and more efficient, enabling real-time adjustments, handling of irregular objects, and improved automation intelligence.Why Purchase the Electric Grippers Market Report:• Gain a comprehensive understanding of current market conditions and future outlook to navigate risks and capitalize on growth opportunities.• Access in-depth research covering evolving market trends, industry developments, and competitive dynamics.• Analyze technological advancements, innovation trends, and strategic initiatives adopted by leading market participants.• Obtain actionable insights and strategic recommendations to support market entry, expansion, and long-term positioning.• Understand the forward-looking strategies and investment priorities of key industry players shaping the future of the Electric Grippers Market.• Reduce uncertainty in strategic planning, investment evaluation, and capital allocation decisions through validated market intelligence.➤ Trusted by industry stakeholders for accurate, data-driven market intelligence.Buy the Electric Grippers Market Full Report – Up to 40% Discount https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/offernew/buy-now/9145 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):Q1. What are the key factors driving and restraining growth in the Electric Grippers Market?Q2. Which companies are the major sources in this industry?Q3. What opportunities, risks, and structural dynamics characterize the market landscape?Q4. How do major companies compare in terms of sales performance, revenue generation, and pricing strategies?Q5. Who are the primary distributors, traders, and channel partners in the Electric Grippers Market ecosystem?Q6. How is the Electric Grippers Market segmented by type and application, and what are the associated revenue and value projections?Q7. What insights does the regional analysis provide regarding sales performance, revenue contribution, and market value?Author of this marketing PR:Money Singh is a seasoned content writer with over four years of experience in the market research sector. Her expertise spans various industries, including food and beverages, biotechnology, chemical and materials, defense and aerospace, consumer goods, etc.About Us:Coherent Market Insights is a leading provider of data analytics, audience measurement, consumer behavior insights, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

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