Surveil Strengthens Global Commercial Leadership with Regional Business Manager Appointments Across Europe and Americas

As organizations place more scrutiny on cloud and AI spend, that regional strength becomes increasingly important.” — Peter Turpin, CEO at Surveil

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surveil, a certified FinOps platform for cloud cost, performance, and governance, today announced the appointments of Eric Gohdes as Regional Business Manager, Americas, and Andrew Raynor as Regional Business Manager, United Kingdom and Ireland. These appointments strengthen Surveil’s commercial leadership in two strategically important markets and reflect the company’s continued investment in regional execution, enterprise growth, and partner expansion.In their respective roles, Gohdes and Raynor will lead commercial activities across their regions in support of Surveil’s broader business strategy, with responsibility for customer growth, partner engagement, and market development. Their appointments come as enterprises place greater scrutiny on cloud and AI investment, with increased demand for financial discipline, operational accountability, and measurable returns across complex technology estates.The appointments also represent a meaningful next step in Surveil’s broader commercial expansion. Supported by a growing ecosystem of strategic partners across services, licensing, and distribution, the company is continuing to build the regional leadership required to serve the market with greater speed and depth. Together, this regional and ecosystem strength enhances Surveil’s ability to help enterprises bring greater visibility, governance, and financial control to cloud investment at scale.Eric Gohdes, Regional Business Manager, AmericasGohdes brings extensive experience across software asset management, cloud economics, and enterprise technology sales. He previously held senior leadership roles at Certero, including Director, North America, and Director of International Business Development. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Snow Software, SoftwareONE, and Microsoft, building a strong track record in enterprise account development, regional growth, and software and cloud value realization. His background adds proven commercial leadership and deep market understanding to Surveil’s Americas business.Andrew Raynor, Regional Business Manager, United Kingdom and IrelandRaynor brings more than 20 years of experience in technology sales and business development, with deep expertise in SaaS go-to-market strategy, regional expansion, and partner development. Most recently, as General Manager for EMEA and APAC at TalentNeuron, he led go-to-market initiatives, supported market expansion, and strengthened strategic partnerships across multiple regions. Prior to that, he spent eight years with Apptio in EMEA helping to scale their leading FinOps platform through a multibillion-dollar acquisition by IBM and previously held a similar role at Software AG for four years. His experience scaling commercial organizations in complex SaaS markets adds significant strength to Surveil’s leadership presence in the United Kingdom and Ireland.Peter Turpin, Chief Executive Officer at Surveil, said:“Eric and Andrew bring the leadership experience and regional insight needed to strengthen our execution and extend our presence where it matters most. Their appointments reflect a deliberate investment in the commercial capabilities required to support enterprise growth, deepen partner engagement, and serve the market with greater precision. As organizations place more scrutiny on cloud and AI spend , that regional strength becomes increasingly important.”###About SurveilSurveil is a certified FinOps platform helping enterprises take control of cloud costs, performance, and governance across Microsoft, AWS, and multi-cloud environments. Purpose-built for speed, scalability, and precision, Surveil delivers AI-powered insights and automated optimization that drive smarter decisions and measurable ROI. Trusted by global enterprises, Surveil empowers FinOps, IT, and finance teams with real-time visibility, intelligent cost allocation, and actionable recommendations. The company is a Microsoft Partner and is ISO 27001, ISO 42001, ISO 27701, and SOC 2 Type II (all 5 trust services) certified, with operations across the UK (HQ), North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.surveil.co

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