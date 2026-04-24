Carol Cone Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Engage for Good at 2026 Halo Awards

Industry pioneer recognized for building the foundation of purpose.

I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Engage for Good, a community that has inspired and helped to shape my life's work.” — Carol Cone

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carol Cone ON PURPOSE announced that its founder and CEO, Carol Cone, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Engage for Good at last night’s 2026 Halo Awards Gala—the social impact sector's longest-running recognition of excellence in corporate–nonprofit partnerships."Carol Cone is the architect of the modern purpose movement," said Muneer Panjwani, CEO of Engage for Good. "Much of what companies now consider standard practice—from partnership strategy to brand integration—can be traced back to her work. She helped move this field from the margins of business to the center of how companies build trust and growth. She didn't just contribute to this space, she defined and legitimized it."Carol Cone founded the nation's first social and environmental consultancy in 1983, pioneering cause marketing and building the field into what is now purpose strategy for corporations and nonprofits. Over more than four decades, she and her colleagues have created more than 150 purpose-related initiatives, channeled $5 billion to social causes, and authored more than 30 groundbreaking research reports—including the landmark 1993 Cone/Roper Report, the first U.S. consumer cause marketing study, which established purpose-driven strategy as core business practice. Iconic programs she helped build include the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women, the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade, Microsoft YouthSpark, PNC Grow Up Great, Reebok Human Rights programs, and Aflac's My Special Aflac Duck."I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Engage for Good, a community that has inspired and helped to shape my life's work," said Cone. "I've watched our field grow from a handful of believers into a movement that proves doing good is not an add-on to business, but its very soul. Through every evolution—cause marketing, shared value, purpose—we've shown that compassion and impact are powerful forces for change. Even in challenging times, I believe this truth will only grow stronger: when organizations lead with purpose, they don't just succeed, they deeply matter to their employees, customers, and communities."In 2015, Carol launched her newest venture, Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, alongside the Purpose Collaborative, a global network of 40+ purpose, social impact, and sustainability agencies. In addition to her client work, Cone launched Purpose 360 in 2018, a podcast dedicated to purpose leaders and their stories from around the world, and has mentored more than 1,000 young social impact professionals alongside her colleagues. Under her leadership, Carol Cone ON PURPOSE has released research and resources ranging from one of the first studies on purpose in B2B companies, the B2B Purpose Paradox, to the 2026 Purpose x AI guide.While at Engage for Good, Cone participated in a fireside chat with Panjwani, titled “Purpose at a Crossroads: What We Got Right, What We Got Wrong, and What Comes Next.” In the conversation, Cone reflected on moments that shaped the purpose movement, including instances where organizations fell short. Cone explained how purpose should be embedded in an organization, why employees are the most important stakeholder for purpose, and the results that come from authentic purpose efforts—from trust and reputation to growth. Insights from the conversation will be featured on an upcoming episode of Cone’s podcast, Purpose 360.The award was presented during the Engage for Good 2026 Conference, April 21–24 in Palm Springs, California, where more than 700 corporate and nonprofit leaders gathered to explore the strategies, partnerships, and innovations shaping the future of social impact.

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