Palmetto Moon Set to Celebrate Grand Opening at Cordova Mall on May 2

This region has been incredibly welcoming to our brand, and we look forward to bringing the Palmetto Moon experience to both locals and visitors alike.” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is almost over as Palmetto Moon prepares to officially open its doors at Cordova Mall (5100 N 9th Ave, Suite B201, Pensacola, FL 32504) with a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, May 2, bringing its signature Southern lifestyle shopping experience to the Pensacola community.Doors open at 10 a.m., and shoppers are invited to kick off the celebration with a full day of giveaways, exclusive offers, and in-store experiences. The Pensacola location continues Palmetto Moon’s growing presence along Florida’s Gulf Coast, joining recent openings in Destin and Panama City Beach.Throughout the day, guests can take advantage of Grand Opening promotions and exclusive deals. The first 200 shoppers who make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive a custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler, and shoppers can spin to win prizes every 30 minutes. Hourly grand prize drawings will feature popular items including the YETI Tundra Haul cooler, offering plenty of chances to win throughout the day.The celebration continues later in the afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. with complimentary sweet treats, additional giveaways, and a special in-store activation with Local Boy Outfitters, adding even more excitement to the Grand Opening experience.Palmetto Moon will also highlight its Palmetto Perks loyalty program during the celebration. Shoppers can join by texting PMOON55 to 578-277 to receive a birthday surprise, special offers, and be entered to win 1,000 Perks Points (a $75 value), with one lucky winner selected from Grand Opening day.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will share reminders, sneak peeks, and event details leading up to the celebration.“We’re excited to celebrate this opening with the Pensacola community and continue growing along the Gulf Coast,” said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. “This region has been incredibly welcoming to our brand, and we look forward to bringing the Palmetto Moon experience to both locals and visitors alike.”Inside the new Cordova Mall store, shoppers will find a bright and welcoming retail space featuring popular Southern and lifestyle brands including YETI, Local Boy, FP Movement, Old Row, Turtlebox, Rainbow Sandals, and Chubbies. The store will also carry a limited selection of collegiate styles alongside Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, drinkware, and seasonal home décor.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single mall kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Virginia. Known for its friendly atmosphere and curated assortment of brands, Palmetto Moon continues to expand while staying rooted in Southern hospitality.

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