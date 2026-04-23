My Baby Donor Agency Honors Surrogates During National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW)

Surrogates perform an invaluable service of empathy and compassion, helping fulfill the dreams of families around the world.

My Baby Donor Agency honors surrogates during NIAW, celebrating their compassion, vital role in family-building, and impact on infertility journeys.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) serves as a powerful reminder that the path to parenthood is not always straightforward. Millions of individuals and families rely on compassion, science, and community support to grow their families. At the heart of this movement are surrogates. These extraordinary individuals make parenthood possible for others. This National Infertility Awareness Week, My Baby Donor Agency proudly honors the commitment, compassion, and life-changing impact of surrogates across the country.

Founded by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, NIAW is dedicated to raising awareness, reducing stigma, and advocating for better access to fertility care.



Recognizing the Power of Surrogacy

Infertility affects approximately 1 in 6 people worldwide, making it a deeply personal yet widely shared experience. For many intended parents, surrogacy is the bridge between hope and reality. Advances in reproductive medicine, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), egg and sperm donation, and gestational surrogacy, have made it possible for individuals and couples from all walks of life to achieve their dreams of parenthood.

Surrogates play a uniquely vital role in this journey. They are not simply participants in a medical process; they are partners in creating families. Their willingness to carry a pregnancy for someone else reflects a profound level of empathy and generosity that deserves recognition not just during NIAW, but every day.



Honoring Surrogates as the Heart of the Journey

At My Baby Donor Agency, surrogates are viewed as the heart of the family-building process. The agency emphasizes a supportive, ethical, and transparent experience that prioritizes the well-being of every surrogate. From initial screening to post-birth care, surrogates are provided with guidance, resources, and dedicated support at every step.

This commitment includes access to a trusted network of medical professionals, personalized care coordination, and 24/7 assistance. They work to ensure that surrogates feel valued, respected, and empowered throughout their journey.

By fostering strong relationships between surrogates and intended parents, the agency helps create meaningful, lasting connections built on trust and mutual respect. These relationships often extend beyond the birth itself, forming bonds that reflect the shared joy of bringing new life into the world.



Breaking the Silence Around Infertility

One of the central goals of NIAW is to “break the silence” surrounding infertility. Despite its prevalence, infertility is still often misunderstood or stigmatized, leaving many individuals feeling isolated in their experiences.

Surrogates play an important role in changing that narrative. By participating in the family-building process, they help normalize conversations about alternative paths to parenthood. Their stories highlight the diversity of modern families and demonstrate that there is no single way to become a parent.

Through education, advocacy, and storytelling, organizations like My Baby Donor Agency are helping to create a more inclusive and informed conversation around fertility, and one that recognizes and celebrates every journey.



Advocacy, Awareness, and Appreciation

National Infertility Awareness Week is more than just an awareness campaign. It is a call to action. It encourages individuals, healthcare providers, and organizations to advocate for equitable access to fertility care and to support those navigating the challenges of infertility.

Honoring surrogates is a key part of that mission. Their contributions often go unseen by the broader public, yet their impact is immeasurable. By recognizing their role during NIAW, My Baby Donor Agency aims to shine a light on the individuals who make parenthood possible for so many.

This recognition also serves as an opportunity to educate others about the surrogacy process, dispel misconceptions, and encourage more people to consider becoming surrogates. With proper support, ethical practices, and a strong network of care, surrogacy can be a deeply rewarding experience for everyone involved.



A Message of Gratitude and Hope

As NIAW continues to inspire conversations and drive change, My Baby Donor Agency remains committed to honoring the surrogates who make its mission possible. Their dedication transforms lives, builds families, and brings hope to those who need it most.

Surrogate’s compassion, strength, and generosity are the foundation of countless family stories. During National Infertility Awareness Week, and beyond, your impact is seen, your voice is valued, and your contribution is celebrated.

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