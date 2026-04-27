BCI Foundation awards $10,000 in scholarships to students pursuing STEM

Battery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and is the premier authority on energy storage solutions.

Scholarships created in honor of Battery Council International's 100th anniversary help support next generation of industry leaders

BCI's members have a long history of charitable support in communities across the U.S., and our Board of Directors wanted to build on that legacy. ” — BCI President and Executive Director Roger Miksad

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Battery Council International (BCI) and the BCI Foundation are proud to announce $10,000 in total scholarship awards to two students, supporting their studies in the 2026-2027 academic year.The BCI Foundation was formed in recognition of Battery Council International's 100th anniversary on March 21, 2024, to support the next generation of leaders in the energy storage industry. The Foundation's BCI Battery Chemistry and STEM Scholarship supports individuals studying electrochemistry, science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or a related technical discipline that will support energy storage applications."BCI's members have a long history of charitable support in communities across the U.S., and our Board of Directors wanted to build on that legacy," said BCI President and Executive Director Roger Miksad. "We congratulate these students on the hard work they put in to earn these scholarships, and we thank everyone who donated so generously to the BCI Foundation to make these scholarships possible."This year's BCI Battery Chemistry and STEM Scholarship recipients are Gordon Jarrold of Champaign, Ill., and Linttavia Taylor of Independence, La.The BCI Foundation is a stand-alone 501(c)(3) charitable entity. Initial funding for the Foundation was due to contributions from BCI member companies including Banner, C&D Trojan, Clarios, Crown Battery, Daramic, Duncan, East Penn, EnerSys, ENTEK, GS Yuasa, Leoch Battery, Moura, Rolls Battery Engineering, Stryten Energy, Superior Battery, and U.S. Battery Manufacturing Company.The BCI Foundation scholarships are administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, a group dedicated to providing funding for aftermarket education programs and research.About Battery Council InternationalFor more than 100 years, Battery Council International (BCI) has been the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and the premier authority on energy storage solutions. BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety and science. The organization continues to unite members within the industry to successfully communicate and protect through education, science and advocacy efforts the most successful circular economy on the planet.For more information, contact media@batterycouncil.org.

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