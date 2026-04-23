Inspiring Line-Up of Riders Announced for 2026 Markel Magnolia Cup at Goodwood Supporting Education Above All Foundation

Goodwood Racecourse announces 2026 Markel Magnolia Cup line-up supporting Education Above All Foundation. Photo by Kirsty Jayne Russell Zoey Schorsch is set to become the first American rider to take part in the prestigious Markel Magnolia Cup this summer during Qatar Goodwood Festival at Goodwood Racecourse. Trailblazing Australian racehorse trainer and horseracing presenter Charlotte Littlefield announced for the 2026 Markel Magnolia Cup.

DOHA, QATAR, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An exceptional group of women from across the globe has been announced for the 2026 Markel Magnolia Cup, one of the most anticipated highlights of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, presented by Visit Qatar at Goodwood Racecourse in West Sussex, United Kingdom.

This year’s charity race will raise funds for the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global education foundation dedicated to expanding access to quality education and opportunities for vulnerable children and youth.

Taking place on Ladies’ Day, Thursday 30 July 2026, the Markel Magnolia Cup will see 12 amateur riders charge down Goodwood’s iconic home straight, marking the culmination of months of rigorous preparation. Representing a diverse range of backgrounds, the riders have undergone intensive training, including early morning riding sessions, jockey fitness assessments, and professional evaluations at the British Racing School.

This year’s line-up reflects resilience, determination, and purpose beyond the racetrack. Among the riders are a breast cancer survivor, a reconstructive microsurgeon supporting women post-cancer treatment, accomplished business leaders, a Riding A Dream Academy graduate, media personalities, and international participants, each bringing a unique and powerful story to the race.

Since its launch in 2011, the Markel Magnolia Cup has raised over £3.5 million for children’s and women-focused charities, while championing greater inclusion and representation in horse racing.

This year, proceeds will support the work of the Education Above All Foundation, which has helped provide access to quality education and employment opportunities for more than 18 million children and young people across 77 countries since its establishment in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser.

The Duke of Richmond said: “We are very much looking forward to supporting Education Above All Foundation as the charity partner of this year's Markel Magnolia Cup. Over the past 15 years, the Markel Magnolia Cup has become a powerful force for real and lasting change, championing women and raising more than £3.5 million for vital causes.

“I am confident that the generosity of our partners, sponsors and racegoers, as well as the dedication and commitment of our riders, will allow us to deliver meaningful support to Education Above All Foundation. We wish this year’s riders all the best in their training and look forward to seeing them race down Goodwood’s home straight in July.”

Education Above All Foundation Director of Communications and Engagement, Al Jazi Darwish, said: “The Markel Magnolia Cup is a powerful example of how sport can be harnessed to drive meaningful change. These remarkable women are not only taking on a personal challenge, but also standing in solidarity with millions of children around the world who are denied access to education.

At Education Above All Foundation, we believe education is the most effective pathway to transform lives and build more peaceful, inclusive societies. The support generated through this initiative will help us continue reaching children and young people affected by poverty, conflict, and crisis, ensuring they have the opportunity to learn, thrive, and shape their own futures.”

Chairman of Qatar Tourism and the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, HE. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, said: “The Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar brings together world class partnerships with a meaningful purpose. We are proud to support Qatar’s Education Above All Foundation as the chosen charity of the Markel Magnolia Cup, helping to raise vital funds for the world’s most vulnerable children. By giving girls access to quality education, this initiative enables them to learn and prosper, opening the door to opportunity and possibility so they can uplift themselves and their communities. This partnership demonstrates Qatar’s commitment to hosting and supporting events that extend far beyond sport, creating real social impact on a global scale.”

The jockeys in training for the 2026 Markel Magnolia Cup:

• Alice Hawker - Bloodstock assistant underwriter for Markel International

• Araminta Reed - Motorsport content creator

• Charlotte Littlefield - Australian racehorse trainer and broadcaster

• Gemma Owen - TV presenter and dressage rider

• Ilona Wells – Overcame hip replacement and double mastectomy, works in veterinary technology

• Imaan Rasul-Healer - Works in racing industry in Newmarket

• Jasmine Watts - Construction loss adjuster in London

• Jessica Chapplow - Founder of Heartificial Intelligence, Red Cross emergency responder, listed in Forbes 30 Under 30

• Joanna Bovis - Reconstructive microsurgeon at The Royal Marsden Hospital

• Molly Hunter - Sports and horseracing reporter at Press Association

• Nermina Pieters-Mekic - Real Housewives of Cheshire star, recently overcome breast cancer

• Ruth Inman - Riding A Dream Academy graduate

• Victoria Wang - Bloodstock agent based in Australia and China

• Zoey Schorsch - Executive for Audrain Group and creative director in US

• Bryony Harris (reserve) - Partnerships manager at Worcester Cricket Club and part-time rider for Dan Skelton

For more information about EAA Foundation, visit https://www.educationaboveall.org/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Patience Rusare

Senior Media Specialist

parusare@eaa.org.qa

+974-5993-1560

Mohamed Al-Amri

Senior Media Relations Specialist

msalih@eaa.org.qa

+974-5000-9960

About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education and employment opportunities. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of marginalised children and youth.

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