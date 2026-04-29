FMLS, Greater Chattanooga REALTORS®, and ValleyMLS Expand Regional MLS Network with New Three-Way Data Share

Reciprocal access now spans most of Alabama, Georgia, and Eastern Tennessee - creating new opportunities for brokers, agents, buyers, and sellers.

FMLS is committed to expanding these types of partnerships with other like-minded MLS organizations throughout the Southeast and anywhere in the United States, Canada, and around the world.” — Jeremy Crawford, FMLS President & CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS), Greater Chattanooga REALTORS, and ValleyMLS today announced a new three-way MLS data share that connects their markets through an expanded regional partnership, giving brokers and agents broader access to listings and market data across key areas of Alabama, Georgia, and Eastern Tennessee.This collaborative agreement strengthens ties among three forward-thinking MLS organizations committed to helping members better serve clients in an increasingly active regional marketplace. By combining reciprocal access across their systems, the partnership creates more efficient tools for real estate professionals while increasing exposure and opportunity for buyers and sellers.Through this enhanced partnership, brokers and agents gain seamless access to a broader inventory of listings and market data directly within their native MLS platforms - eliminating the need for multiple logins while improving efficiency and client service. Sellers benefit from expanded exposure to a larger network of real estate professionals, while buyers gain greater visibility into available inventory across a wider regional footprint.“This is exactly how MLS organizations should work together, by removing barriers and helping real estate professionals serve consumers wherever opportunity exists,” said Jeremy Crawford, FMLS President & CEO. “We have already seen the value these partnerships create, and expanding that success across parts of Tennessee and northern Alabama is a smart, strategic move for our members and their clients.”“This expanded partnership gives our members more opportunities to serve clients, market listings, and access critical data across a broader regional footprint,” said Carol Seal, Greater Chattanooga REALTORS' CEO. “Real estate does not stop at state lines, and neither should the tools our professionals rely on.”“ValleyMLS is proud to be part of a collaboration that delivers practical value to our members every day,” said Cindi Peters-Tanner, ValleyMLS' Chair. “This expanded regional network strengthens cooperation and gives brokers and agents the tools they need to better serve buyers and sellers throughout North Alabama and beyond.”“FMLS is committed to expanding these types of partnerships with other like-minded MLS organizations throughout the Southeast and anywhere in the United States, Canada, and around the world,” added Jeremy Crawford. “When MLSs work together, we create more transparent, efficient marketplaces that ultimately benefit consumers, brokers, and agents alike.”The enhanced agreement reflects a growing industry movement toward MLS cooperation, regional efficiency, and better consumer outcomes through broader access to accurate, timely listing data.

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