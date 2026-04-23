Hundreds of Floating Lanterns to Illuminate Tropical Park Lake for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Asian Cultural Festival

“Lanterns of Legacy” ceremonial release launches the countdown to Miami’s Asian Culture Festival

These lanterns represent the Asian Americans who built our communities and the loved ones we continue to carry in our hearts.” — Joshua Ho, Chairman of the Miami-Dade Asian American Advisory Board

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a breathtaking tribute to heritage, remembrance, and community, hundreds of illuminated flower lanterns will float across the lake at Tropical Park during “Lanterns of Legacy,” a ceremonial event marking the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in Miami-Dade County.Hosted by the Thai American Association and the Miami-Dade Asian American Advisory Board , the event will take place Friday, May 1 at sunset, bringing together community leaders, cultural organizations, and residents for a powerful visual moment honoring the legacy and contributions of Asian Americans in South Florida.Rooted in longstanding traditions across Asia, floating lantern ceremonies symbolize remembrance and gratitude. During Lanterns of Legacy, the community will adopt this meaningful tradition to honor the generations who helped shape Miami’s Asian American community while celebrating its continued growth.“Across many Asian cultures, light and water represent memory and transition,” said Joshua Ho, Chairman of the Miami-Dade Asian American Advisory Board. “We wanted to create more than an announcement for AAPI Heritage Month, we wanted to create a moment of reflection. These lanterns represent the Asian Americans who built our communities and the loved ones we continue to carry in our hearts.”The evening will begin with brief remarks from community leaders, followed by a ceremonial First Lantern Release. Then, hundreds of floating flower lanterns will be released onto the water, transforming the lake into a glowing tribute at sunset.The event also serves as the official kickoff to the Asian Culture Festival, a two-day celebration of Asian traditions and modern pop culture taking place May 30–31, 2026 at the Tropical Park Event Complex.“The Lantern Festival represents light, hope, and new beginnings. As we illuminate the night together, we also ignite the spirit of unity that will carry us into this year’s Asian Culture Festival.” said Tai Phonethip Vaz President of the Thai-American Association.A Cultural Celebration for All of MiamiThe Asian Culture Festival will offer an immersive experience that blends traditional heritage with contemporary Asian influences across multiple themed areas: Culinary – Eat Street District, Pop Culture, Heritage & Arts, Zen & Wellness, Beauty & Fashion, Gaming & Technology and a curated showcase of Japanese performance cars and automotive innovation.Together, the lantern ceremony and festival create a meaningful and celebratory way for Miami residents to experience the depth and diversity of Asian cultures.Event Details:What: Lanterns of Legacy – Asian Culture Festival Kickoff EventWhen: Friday, May 1, 2026Lantern Release: Sunset - 7pmWhere: Tropical Park Lake, 7900 SW 40th Street, Miami, FLVisual Opportunities:- Hundreds of glowing lanterns floating across the lake at sunset- Community leaders releasing ceremonial lanterns- Traditional attire and cultural participation- Stunning evening waterfront visualsMembers of the media are invited to attend and capture this visually striking kickoff. Please contact Sara Posada at to arrange on site greeting and guidance.For more information about Lanterns of Legacy or the Asian Culture Festival, please visit: AsianCultureFestival.com ###About Thai-American Association: Committed to preserving and promoting of Thai heritage, the TAA has been the driving force behind the 35 years of ACF. Throughout the year, the TAA champions civic engagement, cultural exchange, and educational initiatives within the Thai-American community and broader Asian interests.About the Miami-Dade Asian-American Advisory Board: Established on July 22nd, 1997, the Asian-American Advisory Board was created to work in an advisory capacity to the Board of County Commissioners, administration, community, and all agencies in Miami-Dade County, with respect to matters pertaining to the Asian-American community.About Loud And LiveHeadquarters in Miami, Loud And Live is an award-winning live events, entertainment, and marketing company, fusing music, sports, lifestyle, and content development. With operations across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is recognized for producing world-class concerts, festivals, and experiences that authentically connect with global audiences. https://loudlive.com

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