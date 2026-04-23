RPM Healthcare Launches Enhanced Platform and Nurse Care Coach Model to Address Nurse Burnout in U.S. Hospitals

Physician practices and health systems are facing a staffing crisis that no amount of recruitment can solve alone,” — Sarah Roberts, DNP, MSN, MBA, VP of Clinical Innovation

NEWARK, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RPM Healthcare, a remote patient monitoring (RPM) company headquartered in Newark, NJ, today announced significant enhancements to its RPM platform and Care Coach model, designed to reduce workload and address growing provider and staff burnout across physician practices.The company’s model offloads chronic disease monitoring, patient outreach, and administrative follow-up from practice teams to dedicated Care Coaches, staffed by licensed nurses, and supported by an upgraded clinical platform.According to a 2025 national survey of more than 2,600 nurses, 65% report high stress and 40% say they are unsure they would choose the profession again. While often associated with hospital settings, these pressures extend across physician practices, where medical assistants, care coordinators, and front office teams are managing increasing patient demands with limited resources. Practice leaders are increasingly seeking operational strategies—beyond hiring—to sustain care delivery and support their teams.Nurse Care Coaches Take Over Routine Chronic Care ResponsibilitiesRPM Healthcare’s Care Coaches, staffed by licensed nurses, manage chronic condition outreach, patient engagement, device compliance, and routine follow-up on behalf of physician practices. By absorbing these responsibilities, Care Coaches reduce the volume of low-acuity interruptions, repetitive calls, and manual documentation that contribute to care team burnout.When clinical escalation is required, escalation protocols are developed collaboratively by RPM Healthcare’s nursing leadership and the practice’s own providers, ensuring alignment with existing clinical workflows and minimizing disruption to day-to-day operations.RPM Healthcare triages every patient alert, filtering non-actionable notifications before they reach clinical staff. 98% of alerts are resolved at the Care Coach level, ensuring providers and care teams are only contacted for issues requiring immediate clinical judgment.Platform Enhancements Improve Escalation Speed, Device Support, and SchedulingThe latest platform enhancements help RPM nurses deliver faster, more proactive care through smarter prioritization and streamlined workflows. A new dynamic nurse to-do list automatically surfaces high-risk patients, enabling teams to prioritize outreach based on real-time clinical urgency.The platform also features embedded appointment scheduling, allowing Care Coaches to book visits directly within the workflow, send automated text reminders, and give patients the ability to easily confirm or cancel appointments. Additional updates include in-chart access to escalation workflows, enabling faster issue resolution and more efficient coordination across patient populations.Together, these enhancements reduce friction for care teams while improving timely engagement and care delivery at scale—allowing clinical teams to deliver more proactive care to more patients without adding to staff workload.“Physician practices and health systems are facing a staffing crisis that no amount of recruitment can solve alone,” said Sarah Roberts, DNP, MSN, MBA, RN, NE-BC, VP of Clinical Innovation at RPM Healthcare. “RPM Healthcare was built to take the chronic care coordination burden off clinical teams—so providers can stay focused on the patients in front of them, and staff aren’t spending their days on routine follow-up calls and manual outreach.”RPM Healthcare Platform CapabilitiesThe RPM Healthcare platform provides physician practices with:Care Coaches, staffed by licensed nurses, for chronic disease outreach, compliance, and patient engagementAutomated alert triage that filters non-actionable notifications before reaching clinical staffPatient onboarding, device logistics, and Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) screeningEscalation workflow documentation accessible directly from the patient chartFive-step onboarding with integrated escalation and reimbursement protocolsFor physician practice leaders, clinical directors, and population health teams, RPM Healthcare’s model positions remote patient monitoring as an operational extension of the care team—not an added responsibility for existing staff.###About RPM Healthcare:RPM Healthcare is a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), delivering real-time health insights and proactive chronic care management. Our all-in-one platform empowers patients, enhances provider workflows, and improves clinical outcomes through connected devices, personalized care coaching, and data-driven interventions. For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare.com

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