Battery Council International honors East Penn's Donna Snyder with 2026 Distinguished Service Award

Battery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and is the premier authority on energy storage solutions.

Longtime leader in the battery industry helped develop BCI communications efforts on behalf of battery industry

It is not an exaggeration to say that BCI would not be the organization it is today without Donna Snyder’s leadership and commitment.” — BCI President and Executive Director Roger Miksad.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Battery Council International (BCI) is pleased to announce that Donna Snyder, a retired senior leader at East Penn Manufacturing Co., is the 2026 recipient of its Distinguished Service Award.The BCI Distinguished Service Award recognizes exemplary service to the energy storage industry and is the association’s highest individual honor. The award recognizes those who have made a sustained, long-term, and meaningful contribution to the advancement of both the association and the battery industry.“It is not an exaggeration to say that BCI would not be the organization it is today without Donna Snyder’s leadership and commitment.” said BCI President and Executive Director Roger Miksad. “She didn’t just fill a spot on BCI’s committees, she led them – and in some cases, built them from scratch. Donna’s volunteer service over many years is exactly the kind of selfless work that the Distinguished Service Award was created to recognize.”Donna will be formally honored as part of Battery Council International’s 2026 BCI Convention + Power Mart Expo on May 5 in Nashville, Tenn.Donna Snyder joined East Penn Manufacturing in 1983 as a designer in its Advertising Department. Over the following four decades, Donna became the Vice President of Marketing/Advertising where she spearheaded the company’s marketing and communications initiatives and maintained a significant leadership presence within the broader battery industry.In 2009, Donna was one of the founding members of the BCI Marketing Committee and served as its chairman to promote the value of lead, standardize industry practices and provide valuable member marketing resources. In 2016, she also helped found BCI's Communication Committee, championing efforts to strengthen the industry's message with regulators and the general public. Additionally, Donna served as chair for BCI’s Data Book Committee and participated in BCI’s Product Information Committee.Before her retirement at the end of 2025, Donna directly led a department of marketing and advertising professionals at East Penn that shaped this company’s presence in the marketplace. However, her broader legacy includes leadership on behalf of the entire battery industry through service on multiple BCI Committees for almost two decades.About the Distinguished Service AwardBCI’s Distinguished Service Award is presented by its Board of Directors to individuals who have made a sustained, long-term, and meaningful contribution to the advancement of the association and the industry.In 2025, BCI honored former BCI Board Chairs Chris Pruitt of East Penn Manufacturing and Dave Shaffer of EnerSys with its Distinguished Service Award. The award was founded in 1945, previously called the BCI Honorary Lifetime Membership, and past recipients include battery industry icons such as Hal Hawk, Roger Winslow, and DeLight Breidegam Jr.About Battery Council InternationalFor more than 100 years, Battery Council International (BCI) has been the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and the premier authority on energy storage solutions. BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety and science. The organization continues to unite members within the industry to successfully communicate and protect through education, science and advocacy efforts the most successful circular economy on the planet.For more information, contact media@batterycouncil.org.

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