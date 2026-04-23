Evimero Awarded ARPA-H Contract to Develop 'Nutritional Vital Sign' Platform for Precision Health

Establishes first objective, biology-based measure of nutrition using functional microbiome analysis and causal AI

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evimero, an AI-driven systems biology company advancing functional microbiome innovation, today announced it has been awarded a contract from the ARPA-H to develop a first-of-its-kind “nutritional vital sign” (NVS) - an objective, biologically grounded measure of human nutritional status.

The NVS represents a fundamental shift in how nutrition is assessed, moving beyond subjective dietary recall and indirect biomarkers toward a direct measurement of biological function. By integrating metaproteomics, the study of active microbial proteins, with causal artificial intelligence, Evimero’s NVS is designed to quantify, in real time, how nutrition influences human biology at the molecular level.

“This award accelerates our mission to redefine how health is measured,” said Paul Cox, Chief Executive Officer of Evimero. “Nutrition is one of the most important yet least precisely measured drivers of human health. This effort introduces a true nutritional vital sign, an objective, actionable metric that reflects how diet impacts biological function, not just what people report they eat.”

Unlike traditional approaches that infer nutritional status from intake data or static biomarkers, the NVS directly measures biological activity, enabling earlier detection of nutritional imbalances, more precise interventions, and improved disease prevention across diverse populations.

“This is about shifting from what people eat to what their biology does with it,” Cox added. “That distinction unlocks an entirely new category of diagnostics, therapeutics, and healthcare management.”

The potential applications of a nutritional vital sign are broad, spanning clinical care, public health, pediatrics, chronic disease management, and human performance. By establishing a standardized, objective measure of nutritional health, the NVS has the potential to transform how nutrition is integrated into healthcare delivery, reimbursement models, and preventive medicine strategies.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with Federal funds from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPAH) under Contract No. 140D0426C0003.

About Evimero

Evimero is a systems biology company leveraging artificial intelligence and functional microbiome analysis to develop next-generation diagnostics and therapeutics. By focusing on the active protein pathways of the microbiome, Evimero’s platform provides actionable insight into human health at the functional level, enabling more precise, scalable approaches to disease detection, prevention, and intervention.

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