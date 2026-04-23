arcade gaming market insights Arcade Gaming Market Size Arcade Gaming Market Growth

Arcade Gaming Market Size Worth $16.93 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $16.87 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Arcade Gaming market to surpass $17 billion in 2030. Within the broader Recreation industry, which is expected to be $2,240 billion by 2030, the Arcade Gaming market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Arcade Gaming Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the arcade gaming market in 2030, valued at $5.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising consumer spending on entertainment and leisure activities, increasing popularity of gaming cafés and family entertainment centers, growing interest in retro and interactive gaming experiences, advancements in arcade game technology and immersive experiences, expanding tourism and urban entertainment infrastructure, and strong gaming culture across countries such as China, Japan, India, and Australia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Arcade Gaming Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the arcade gaming market in 2030, valued at $4.9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to rising consumer demand for interactive entertainment experiences, increasing investments in arcade gaming centers and entertainment complexes, growing popularity of retro and VR-based arcade games, strong presence of leading arcade game developers and manufacturers, expanding adoption of cashless payment and digital loyalty systems, and supportive government initiatives promoting tourism and recreational facilities across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Arcade Gaming Market In 2030?

The arcade gaming market is segmented by type into video games, simulation games, and mechanical games. The video games market will be the largest segment of the arcade gaming market segmented by type, accounting for 57% or $10 billion of the total in 2030. The video games market will be supported by the increasing adoption of arcade gaming by entertainment centers and malls, growing consumer demand for immersive and interactive gaming experiences, advancements in graphics and game design technologies, expanding presence of online and multiplayer arcade platforms, rising interest in retro and nostalgia-driven gaming, and supportive investments from game developers and arcade operators to enhance user engagement.

The arcade gaming market is segmented by genre into racing, shooting, sports, and action. The action market will be the largest segment of the arcade gaming market segmented by genre, accounting for 29% or $5 billion of the total in 2030. The action market will be supported by the increasing adoption of arcade gaming by entertainment centers and gaming cafes, growing demand for immersive and interactive gameplay experiences, rising popularity of multiplayer and competitive gaming, advancements in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies for arcade platforms, expanding interest among younger demographics and casual gamers, and strong investments by developers in high-quality, story-driven action games.

The arcade gaming market is segmented by application into commercial, and gaming hubs. The gaming hubs market will be the largest segment of the arcade gaming market segmented by application, accounting for 53% or $9 billion of the total in 2030. The gaming hubs market will be supported by the increasing adoption of arcade gaming by enthusiasts and casual gamers, growing demand for immersive and interactive entertainment experiences, rising popularity of social and competitive gaming events, advancements in virtual reality and interactive gaming technologies, expanding presence of gaming hubs in urban and suburban areas, and supportive government initiatives promoting entertainment and recreational facilities.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Arcade Gaming Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the Arcade Gaming market leading up to 2030 is 4%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Arcade Gaming Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global arcade gaming market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape interactive entertainment formats, social gaming dynamics, venue-based engagement strategies, and innovation across global amusement and leisure ecosystems.

Immersive, Interactive Gaming Experiences - The immersive, interactive gaming experiences is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the arcade gaming market by 2030. The arcade gaming segment continues to expand as operators invest in immersive technologies such as VR, AR, motion simulators, and multiplayer setups that cannot be fully replicated through home consoles or mobile platforms. This evolution attracts a broader demographic, particularly millennials and Gen Z, who value interactive social entertainment and shared experiences. The ability to offer high engagement formats (e.g., VR racing, team play, haptic feedback) increases dwell time and repeat play, supporting both revenue growth and market relevance. As a result, the immersive, interactive gaming experiences is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Demand For Out Of Home Social Entertainment - The rising demand for out of home social entertainment are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the arcade gaming market by 2030. Arcade gaming benefits from the broader experience economy, where consumers increasingly seek memorable, shared activities over material purchases. Arcade venues tied to malls, entertainment complexes, and family recreation centers draw footfall by offering gaming as part of a broader lifestyle experience. Social gaming elements such as competitive leaderboards, multiplayer games, and events further reinforce community participation and loyalty. Consequently, the rising demand for out of home social entertainment are projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Hybrid Entertainment Zones - The expansion of hybrid entertainment zones is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the arcade gaming market by 2030. Arcade gaming is increasingly integrated into hybrid entertainment venues including family entertainment centers, cinemas, bowling alleys, restaurants, and shopping complexes creating cross segment revenue streams. These mixed use environments not only diversify arcade operators’ income via food, beverages, and ancillary services but also enhance overall customer retention rates. Hybrid venues leverage arcade attractions to boost dwell time, increase spending per visit, and appeal to both casual players and dedicated gamers. Therefore, the expansion of hybrid entertainment zones is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Arcade Gaming Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the video games market, the simulation games market, and the mechanical games market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $3.4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing consumer engagement with interactive entertainment, rising adoption of cloud gaming and subscription-based platforms, advancements in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, growing integration of AI-driven gameplay and personalized experiences, and expanding presence of esports and competitive gaming events globally. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on immersive user experiences, social connectivity, and gamified content consumption, fuelling transformative growth within the broader digital entertainment and interactive gaming industry.

The video games market is projected to grow by $2 billion, simulation games market is projected to grow by $1 billion, and the mechanical games market by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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