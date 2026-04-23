Influential Women Features Cheryl Ivory, PhD: Psychotherapist and Clinical Director in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Faith-Based, Compassion-Centered Mental Health Care Through Clinical Leadership, Supervision, and Community ServiceCheryl Ivory, PhD, is a seasoned psychotherapist, clinical director, and Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) Supervisor with more than 20 years of experience in mental health and counseling. As the Clinical Director of Enlightened Psychotherapy, Dr. Ivory provides clinical leadership, supervision for practicum students and associate clinicians, and compassionate therapeutic care to pastors, ministers, organizational leaders, and community members navigating a wide range of emotional and psychological challenges.Her practice is widely recognized for its integrative model, combining faith-based counseling with evidence-based therapeutic approaches. This holistic framework allows Dr. Ivory to support clients in addressing emotional healing while also drawing on spiritual and personal meaning-making, creating a comprehensive approach to mental wellness and long-term resilience.Beyond her clinical leadership, Dr. Ivory is an ordained pastor and Co-Founder of Life After Life Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families and feeding individuals experiencing homelessness. Her work through the organization reflects a deep commitment to service, grief support, and community outreach, extending her impact far beyond the clinical setting.Since establishing her private practice in 2011, Dr. Ivory has built a highly respected clinical platform in Houston, where many clients have returned over the years for continued care and guidance. This long-term trust reflects her emphasis on relationship-centered therapy and her ability to create a safe, consistent, and supportive healing environment.Dr. Ivory holds a PhD in Pastoral Studies and Counseling from Louisiana Baptist University and has also pursued doctoral studies in counseling at Walden University. Her current professional focus includes expanding her role as an LPC supervisor, mentoring emerging clinicians, and completing her forthcoming book focused on mental health within the Black community.She attributes her success to her faith, strong moral values, persistence, and a deep commitment to purpose-driven work. Dr. Ivory believes she has been called to help others heal and describes her professional journey as one that chose her rather than one she selected independently. At the center of her life and career is her faith in God, which she credits as her guiding force in both personal and professional decision-making.When reflecting on the most impactful career advice she has received, Dr. Ivory points to her college dean, who encouraged her to pursue her LPC degree. Throughout her career, she has also been supported by faith leaders and professional mentors whose guidance has shaped her approach to leadership, counseling, and service.For young women entering the mental health field, Dr. Ivory encourages pursuing meaningful work aligned with purpose, maintaining strong ethical values, and remaining grounded in personal integrity. She emphasizes the importance of loving one’s work—or choosing not to pursue it if it does not align with one’s values—and cautions against allowing financial pressure to override professional ethics. She also strongly encourages young women, particularly women of color, to believe in their ability to succeed regardless of background or circumstance.Dr. Ivory identifies several ongoing challenges in the mental health field, including limited affordability and access to care, clinician burnout, and the persistent stigma surrounding therapy—especially within the Black community. She also highlights the difficulty of balancing administrative responsibilities with the delivery of high-quality, client-centered care.At the same time, Dr. Ivory sees significant opportunities for growth, including expanding clinician supervision and training programs, developing faith-integrated therapy models, and increasing mental health awareness in underserved communities. She is also committed to producing educational resources that help normalize therapy and improve understanding of mental health support.In both her professional and personal life, Dr. Ivory is guided by the values of faith, integrity, compassion, service, and purpose over profit. She is deeply committed to uplifting individuals and communities through ethical and compassionate care.Outside of her clinical and pastoral work, Dr. Ivory is passionate about writing, ministry, mentoring clinicians, and serving underserved populations. She also dedicates time to feeding the unhoused and advocating for emotional healing and spiritual wellness, reflecting a lifelong commitment to service-driven impact.Recognized for her expertise in psychotherapy, grief counseling, and private practice leadership, Dr. Cheryl Ivory continues to shape the mental health field through clinical excellence, mentorship, and community advocacy.Learn More about Dr. Cheryl Ivory:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/cheryl-ivory or through her website, https://enlightened-psychotherapy.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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