Bronwen Sciortino selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2026 by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Bronwen Sciortino at their annual awards gala in December at the NYC Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bronwen Sciortino, CEO and founder of sheIQ Life , has been named a 2026 Empowered Woman Award recipient by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)—recognising her work in helping high-performing individuals and organisations find a better way to live, work and lead.Inclusion with IAOTP is a significant distinction. Only a select group of women are chosen based on their experience, professional accomplishments, leadership, and contribution to their communities. These are women who are not only successful in their own right, but who actively create change—empowering others through innovation, compassion and practical leadership. Bronwen will be formally honoured at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the Plaza Hotel in New York.After nearly two decades as a high-performing executive, Bronwen reached a breaking point that forced her to ask a question most people avoid:What if the way we’re doing life… isn’t the only way?That question became the foundation of her work.Today, Bronwen is known for helping people step out of the constant pressure to do more, be more, and prove more—and instead build lives that are sustainable, successful and deeply aligned.She is a best-selling author, keynote speaker and trusted advisor to organisations navigating rising pressure, fatigue and disengagement across their workforce.Her work spans executive coaching, leadership development, corporate training programs and global speaking engagements—supporting high-performing individuals and organisations to redesign how they operate so success no longer comes at the expense of health, clarity or connection.Bronwen is regularly sourced by media outlets around the world as an expert voice on performance, wellbeing and leadership. Her insights have been shared across television, radio, podcasts and global publications, and she is a contributing writer to major platforms with international audiences.She is also the author of multiple books, including Keep It Super Simple and The Economy of Enough, and delivers accessible online programs designed to help individuals take practical steps toward sustainable success—without needing to overhaul their entire lives.Her approach is simple, but not simplistic:small, intentional changes that create powerful, lasting shifts.And right now, that work matters more than ever.Across industries, organisations are investing heavily in wellbeing—but most solutions aren’t working. They’re generic. Disconnected. Built without understanding the real pressures people are under.Bronwen’s perspective is clear:“You can’t solve complex human problems with one-size-fits-all programs.”Instead, she is leading a shift toward tailored, practical approaches that allow both organisations and individuals to create systems that actually support how they live and work.Her current focus includes:• Supporting organisations to design wellbeing strategies that people will actually use• Expanding access to her books and programs, helping individuals take ownership of their wellbeing without waiting for permission or perfect conditionsBronwen’s work has reached audiences globally through corporate programs, conferences, retreats and digital platforms, and she continues to be sought after for her ability to translate complex challenges into simple, actionable change.But for Bronwen, the recognition is secondary.The real work is helping people realise they don’t need to keep living the way they are.“You don’t have to throw everything away to change your life,” she says.“But you do need to be willing to do things differently.”For more information, visit www.sheiqlife.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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