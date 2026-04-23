Homestead Exemption Scams Spread Across Texas, Targeting New Homeowners

Beware of Homestead Exemption Scams and Deceptive Practices

Official-looking mailers are charging fees for a free filing. SquareDeal warns Texas homeowners to avoid paying for homestead exemptions.

If it asks for payment, it is not from your appraisal district. Filing a homestead exemption in Texas is completely free.” — Harsha N Hegde

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas homeowners are being targeted by a growing wave of homestead exemption scams and deceptive practices that charge fees to file for a homestead exemption - a process that is completely free when done directly with the county appraisal district.These letters often appear official, using government-style formatting, seals, and urgent language. Many request payments ranging from $30 to $100 for “filing,” “processing,” or “document preparation” services. In reality, no payment is required to apply for a homestead exemption in Texas.The issue is widespread and affects both new and existing homeowners. Companies obtain publicly available property records and send solicitations that closely resemble official notices, leading many recipients to believe payment is required to secure their exemption.“Homeowners should be extremely cautious when they receive any letter asking for money to file a homestead exemption,” said Harsha N Hegde, founder of squaredeal.tax. “If it asks for payment, it is not coming from your appraisal district.”A homestead exemption reduces the taxable value of a homeowner’s primary residence and can result in significant annual tax savings. With recent increases in exemption amounts, awareness among homeowners has grown - and so has the opportunity for misleading solicitations to exploit that awareness.Many of these mailers operate in a legal gray area. While they may include disclaimers stating they are not affiliated with any government agency, the overall presentation is often designed to create urgency and confusion.Common warning signs include:* Requests for payment to “file” or “secure” an exemption* Official-looking seals or government-style layouts* Urgent deadlines that pressure immediate action* Fine print disclaimers that contradict the main message* Company names that closely resemble government agenciesHomeowners are advised to take a few simple steps to avoid falling for these solicitations:* File directly with their county appraisal district* Use official websites ending in .gov or verified appraisal district domains* Avoid paying third parties for homestead exemption filings* Verify any suspicious communication before respondingImportantly, homeowners who have not yet filed for a homestead exemption may still be eligible to claim it retroactively. Texas law allows homeowners to apply for missed homestead exemptions for up to two prior years, meaning there is no need to rush into paying a third party out of fear of losing the benefit.As property taxes continue to rise and homeowners look for ways to reduce their tax burden, awareness remains the strongest defense against deceptive practices.

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