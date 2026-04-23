Balfour Capital Group Reports Q1 2026 Results and Announces Launch of New Income Strategies

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: AI-driven execution, sector positioning, and new product innovation drive performance in volatile markets

It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” — Aristotle

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group announced its performance results for the first quarter of 2026, alongside the launch of two new investment strategies designed to expand its multi-asset offering.The first quarter of 2026 was characterized by elevated volatility across global financial markets, including rapid shifts in macroeconomic conditions, increased leverage dislocations, and heightened uncertainty across asset classes.Discretionary Trading Program (DTP)The Discretionary Trading Program, consisting of approximately 65% algorithmic strategies and 35% discretionary management, generated a weighted average return of 3.25% for the first quarter of 2026.The strategy experienced intra-day drawdowns of up to 13% during periods of heightened market volatility. Performance was influenced by short-term leverage compression and rapid directional changes across global markets.Relative performance did not exceed the S&P 500 during the period. However, the strategy maintained positive returns, supported by sector allocation and ongoing risk management processes.Contributing factors included:Overweight exposure to high-technology equitiesLong positioning in the energy sectorImplementation of enhanced AI-driven execution and risk monitoring systemsSolaris Algorithmic Crypto / ETF Growth StrategyThe Solaris Algorithmic Crypto / ETF Growth Strategy generated a return of 5.25% for the first quarter of 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 over the same period.Performance was driven by algorithmic allocation across digital assets and exchange-traded funds, supported by multi-factor models, adaptive rebalancing, and cross-asset positioning.The strategy operated within a market environment defined by increased volatility in digital assets and liquidity fragmentation across trading venues.New Investment Strategy LaunchesBalfour Capital Group also announced the launch of two new strategies during the quarter.Atlas Income Strategy FundThe Atlas Income Strategy Fund is a multi-asset investment approach allocating across equities, fixed income, commodities, currencies, and exchange-traded funds. The strategy is designed to generate consistent income while maintaining capital preservation objectives.The strategy incorporates AI-driven analysis and real-time correlation modeling to adjust allocations dynamically across market conditions.The fund includes an 18-month lock-up structure.Balfour Covenant Yield™ – Petrus Wandrey Series IBalfour Capital Group launched the Balfour Covenant Yield™ – Petrus Wandrey Series I, a structured income product designed to provide covenant-based yield through disciplined credit selection and defined risk parameters.The strategy incorporates a structured framework intended to support capital preservation while delivering income distributions.The product is available to accredited investors and institutional participants.CIO Commentary“In periods of elevated volatility, risk management and disciplined execution remain central to long-term performance,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group.“The first quarter of 2026 reflected significant market dislocations across asset classes. Portfolio positioning in technology and energy, combined with continued enhancements in AI-driven systems, contributed to overall performance stability.”About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global multi-asset investment firm focused on discretionary trading, algorithmic strategies, and portfolio management across equities, commodities, currencies, fixed income, and digital assets.

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