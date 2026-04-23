Ghanaian Artist DoTT Launches Global Campaign with World’s Largest Handbag

Image by Martin Bernetti Image by Swapan Parekh

Made from Textile Waste, this ambitious artifact serves as a powerful cultural response to the global crisis of textile pollution

ACCRA, GHANA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ghanaian artist, cultural producer, and sustainability advocate Emmanuel “DoTT” Kunfaa has officially announced the creation of what is set to become the world’s largest handbag made entirely from textile waste.Currently in production in Accra under his advocacy platform Trash Of Fame, the monumental artwork is being developed as a powerful cultural response to the global crisis of textile pollution, unsustainable consumption, and waste management.The project marks the beginning of a global storytelling campaign that places Ghana at the forefront of creative environmental leadership. The official announcement is accompanied by the release of a campaign video premiering on Instagram followed by TikTok and YouTube, inviting audiences around the world to follow the journey from discarded textiles to a global cultural artifact in the making.“Today is not about unveiling the bag yet; this day is about capturing the attention of the world and delivering a stark awakening to the reality that discarded textiles are not just harmful waste. With a guided conscience, this awakening holds the potential to transform the narrative and ignite a powerful shift in our collective awareness,” says DoTTBorn from a Personal AwakeningThe movement behind this project began with an experience that changed DoTT’s life. During a university visit to a landfill site in Ghana, he was confronted by the staggering scale of waste pollution, mountains of discarded materials that revealed the silent burden communities live with every day.Shortly after, that reality became deeply personal. Standing beside a burning pile of trash in his community, a sudden explosion from the waste left him injured in what he describes as a near-death experience. The moment raised a question that would become the foundation of a movement: What if waste was not simply discarded, but transformed?As an artist and lifelong lover of fashion, DoTT began to see another dimension of the crisis, the growing volume of textile waste created by imported secondhand clothing and local disposal systems. What was once seen as treasure had also become part of an escalating environmental challenge.From this awakening, Trash Of Fame was born. A platform dedicated to education, storytelling, sustainability advocacy, and culture-led environmental action.The Scale of the CrisisThe reality of textile waste is staggering. Globally, 92 million tonnes of textile waste are produced every year, a figure projected to rise to 134 million tonnes by 2030. In Ghana alone, an estimated 15 million items of secondhand clothing arrive every week, largely sourced from Western markets. Nearly half of these garments are unsellable upon arrival, immediately becoming waste that overwhelms local infrastructure.This waste exacts a devastating toll on communities and the environment. Discarded garments choke waterways like the Korle Lagoon, smother natural habitats, and create “plastic beaches” along the coast. The burning of synthetic textiles, which make up nearly 90% of discarded clothing, releases highly toxic carcinogens into the air, severely impacting public health “The making itself is part of the message,” DoTT stated. “We want the world to witness transformation from waste to wonder, from discard to dignity. This is not just about creating art; it is about confronting a system that treats both materials and communities as disposable.”The Making of a Global SymbolThe handbag is deliberately symbolic. An object globally associated with fashion, identity, prestige, and aspiration is being reimagined using discarded textiles, materials often treated as valueless. In doing so, the project confronts one of the defining contradictions of modern consumer culture: What we desire. What we consume. What we discard.By transforming textile waste into monumental art, the project invites the public to rethink value, responsibility, and the future of sustainable living. More than an object, the work is being positioned as a global cultural statement in progress.A Call to ActionThe Trash Of Fame campaign invites shared responsibility. It challenges global systems to rethink what is produced and exported, while encouraging local communities to rethink how they consume, discard, and manage waste.People can begin by rethinking their relationship with waste, excess production, reducing consumption, single-use products, and fast fashion. The campaign urges individuals to reuse what they already have and be more intentional about how they discard waste items.As the project evolves, Trash Of Fame will introduce more participatory actions, including public textile waste contributions focused on secondhand garments, bags, and fabric pieces that are damaged or unsellable. The public is encouraged to support the movement by following the journey, sharing the story, and using their voices to highlight the waste management crisis, making it more visible and urgent to drive shifts in everyday behaviour and policy.Follow the JourneyFollowing the Earth Day announcement, audiences around the world will be able to follow the journey through across social platforms. Soon the official website will serve as the campaign’s central hub for updates, storytelling, partnerships, press materials, and future announcements regarding the unveiling date.ENDS/

Trash of Fame video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.