Medical Equipment Market CAGR to be at 8.7% from 2026 to 2030 | $1176.37 Billion Industry Revenue by 2030

Medical Equipment Market Report 2026_Segment Medical Equipment Market Drivers & Restraints 2026_Driver Medical Equipment Market Report 2026_Regions

The Business Research Company's Medical Equipment Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Medical Equipment market to surpass $1,176 billion in 2030.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Medical Equipment Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the medical equipment market in 2030, valued at $387 billion. The market is expected to grow from $273 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to high replacement demand for aging medical equipment, strong penetration of value-based care models driving efficiency-focused investments, advanced integration of digital health systems with medical devices, strong adoption of AI-enabled diagnostic and imaging technologies, and high capital expenditure by large hospital networks and outpatient care providers across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Medical Equipment Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the medical equipment market in 2030, valued at $343 billion. The market is expected to grow from $245 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of outpatient and ambulatory care facilities, increasing demand for high-end surgical and robotic systems, strong presence of innovation-driven medtech companies, growing adoption of connected and software-integrated medical devices, and increasing focus on operational efficiency and cost optimization across healthcare providers.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Medical Equipment Market In 2030?

The medical equipment market is segmented by type into in-vitro diagnostics, dental equipment and supplies, ophthalmic devices, diagnostic imaging equipment, cardiovascular devices, hospital supplies, surgical equipment, orthopedic devices, patient monitoring devices, diabetes care devices, nephrology and urology devices, ENT devices, anesthesia and respiratory devices, neurology devices, and wound care devices. The in-vitro diagnostics market will be the largest segment of the medical equipment market segmented by type, accounting for 20% or $232 billion of the total in 2030. The in-vitro diagnostics market will be supported by increasing shift toward decentralized testing and point-of-care diagnostics, rising demand for rapid and automated testing solutions, growing integration of AI in diagnostic workflows, expansion of molecular and genetic testing applications, increasing demand for real-time clinical decision support, and strong adoption in preventive and screening programs.

The medical equipment market is segmented by type of expenditure into public and private. The private market will be the largest segment of the medical equipment market, segmented by type of expenditure, accounting for 69% or $809 billion of the total in 2030. The private market will be supported by rising expansion of private healthcare chains, increasing investment in premium healthcare services, growing demand for specialized and elective procedures, higher adoption of advanced medical technologies in private facilities, increasing role of corporate healthcare providers, and strong focus on differentiated patient experience and service quality.

The medical equipment market is segmented by category into instruments and equipment, disposables and consumables. Instruments and equipment will be the largest segment of the medical equipment market, segmented by category, accounting for 59% or $698 billion of the total in 2030. Instruments and equipment market will be supported by increasing demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic devices, growing adoption of sophisticated imaging and monitoring systems, rising investments by hospitals and clinics to upgrade medical infrastructure, expanding use of minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgical tools, continuous innovation in high-precision instruments, rising focus on improving clinical outcomes and patient safety, and increasing healthcare expenditure to acquire state-of-the-art medical equipment.

The medical equipment market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and clinics, homecare and diagnostic centers, and other end users. The hospitals and clinics market will be the largest segment of the medical equipment market, segmented by workflow, accounting for 55% or $652 billion of the total in 2030. The hospitals and clinics market will be supported by increasing demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, rising patient volumes in inpatient and outpatient care, growing adoption of minimally invasive and image-guided procedures, expanding investments in hospital infrastructure and modernization, increasing focus on improving patient outcomes and clinical efficiency, rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, and growing implementation of digital and connected medical devices for real-time monitoring and hospital workflow optimization.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Medical Equipment Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the medical equipment market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Medical Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global medical equipment market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape healthcare delivery models, clinical workflows, regulatory standards, patient monitoring practices, and innovation across global medical and life sciences ecosystems.

Rising Demand For Advanced Diagnostic And Monitoring Solutions - The rising demand for advanced diagnostic and monitoring solutions is expected to become a key growth driver for the medical equipment market by 2030. Healthcare providers are increasingly relying on advanced medical equipment for accurate diagnosis, real-time monitoring, and early detection of diseases. Devices such as imaging systems, patient monitoring equipment, and laboratory instruments enable timely clinical decision-making and improve patient outcomes. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging populations, and increasing patient awareness is driving hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers to invest heavily in innovative medical devices. The demand for accurate, efficient, and reliable medical equipment remains a primary driver for market growth globally. As a result, the rising demand for advanced diagnostic and monitoring solutions is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Technological Advancements In Medical Devices - The technological advancements in medical devices are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the medical equipment market by 2030. Continuous innovation in medical technology, including AI-powered imaging, robotic-assisted surgery, minimally invasive devices, and portable diagnostic tools, is transforming patient care. Integration of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), cloud connectivity, and advanced software enables data-driven healthcare delivery, remote monitoring, and predictive analytics. These technological advancements not only improve clinical accuracy and treatment outcomes but also reduce operational costs for healthcare providers. The proliferation of cutting-edge medical equipment drives adoption across hospitals, research institutions, and outpatient facilities. Consequently, the technological advancements in medical devices are projected to contribute to around 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure Investments Globally - The increasing healthcare infrastructure investments globally are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the medical equipment market by 2030. Governments and private organizations are significantly expanding healthcare infrastructure to meet growing medical needs, particularly in emerging markets. Investment in modern hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialized clinics is fueling demand for high-quality medical equipment. Moreover, initiatives to enhance rural healthcare accessibility and improve hospital capacities contribute to higher equipment procurement. These investments, coupled with rising insurance coverage and healthcare spending, are key factors driving the growth of the medical equipment market worldwide. Therefore, the increasing healthcare infrastructure investments globally is projected to contribute to approximately 2.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Medical Equipment Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the in-vitro diagnostics market, the dental equipment and supplies market, the ophthalmic devices market, the diagnostic imaging equipment market, the cardiovascular devices market, the hospital supplies market, the surgical equipment market, the orthopedic devices market, the patient monitoring devices market, the diabetes care devices market, the nephrology and urology devices market, the ENT devices market, the anesthesia and respiratory devices market, the neurology devices market, and the wound care devices market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $402 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for precision diagnostics, expansion of minimally invasive procedures, rising adoption of connected and digital medical devices, growing demand for real-time patient monitoring, and continuous innovation in high-performance medical technologies. This surge reflects the transition toward technology-driven healthcare systems focused on efficiency, accuracy, and improved patient outcomes.

The in-vitro diagnostics market is projected to grow by $99 billion, the dental equipment and supplies market by $16 billion, the ophthalmic devices market by $21 billion, the diagnostic imaging equipment market by $12 billion, the cardiovascular devices market by $26 billion, the hospital supplies market by $18 billion, the surgical equipment market by $18 billion, the orthopedic devices market by $13 billion, the patient monitoring devices market by $12 billion, the diabetes care devices market by $54 billion, the nephrology and urology devices market by $19 billion, the ENT devices market by $17 billion, the anesthesia and respiratory devices market by $32 billion, the neurology devices market by $15 billion, and the wound care devices market by $29 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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