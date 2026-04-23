Prolific Studio Launches New Website for 2D & 3D Animation Services Across the U.S. and UK

Prolific Studio Logo 1 Award Prolific Studio

Award-winning animation studio unveils redesigned website featuring 2D & 3D animation services, client portfolio, and five global studio locations.

We rebuilt the site around one goal: making it as easy as possible for a marketing team or agency to see our work, understand our services, and get in touch with the right team.” — Prolific Studio

CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolific Studio, a professional animation studio with offices across the United States and the United Kingdom, has launched a redesigned website to help brands, agencies, and marketing teams find and hire the right animation partner faster. The new site clearly presents the studio’s 2D and 3D animation services, highlights its award-winning portfolio, and makes it easy to connect with local teams in five key markets.

Professional 2D and 3D Animation Services

The redesigned website organizes Prolific Studio’s full range of animation production services into two clear categories for easy browsing:

• 2D Animation — logo animation, motion graphics, explainer videos, and character animation

• 3D Animation — product visualization, industrial, medical, legal, and game animation

• Specialty Production — hybrid formats, 3D rendering, and full-service video production

Award-Winning Portfolio and Industry Recognition

The redesigned homepage leads with verified client work and third-party recognition. Prolific Studio holds multiple 2025 industry awards:

- Telly Awards — Company of the Year

- AVA Digital Gold Award — Animation Excellence

- Vision Systems — Best Animation Studio

- NYX Awards — Best Animation Studio

Animation Studio Locations: U.S. and UK

Prolific Studio operates from five offices providing same-day support across all U.S. time zones and UK business hours:

• Los Angeles, CA — 5670 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

• Palo Alto, CA — 2100 Geng Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94303

• New York, NY — 17 State Street, 40th Floor, New York, NY 10004

• Edwards, CO — 97 Main St, Suite 3301, Edwards, CO 81632

• London, UK — 3rd Floor, Bridge Street News Building, London SE1 9SG



About Prolific Studio

Prolific Studio is a professional animation studio offering 2D animation, 3D animation, motion graphics, and video production services for brands and agencies worldwide. The studio operates from Los Angeles, Palo Alto, New York, Edwards (CO), and London.

Visit: https://prolificstudio.co/

Inside Our Website Redesign | Prolific Studio Full Reveal

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