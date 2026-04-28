French Riviera House Hunting Announces Buyer Representation Services for Expats Seeking Homes in France

French Riviera House Hunting Reveals Full Service Support for Expats Buying Property and Relocating to Nice

French Riviera House Hunting Reveals Full Service Support for Expats Buying Property and Relocating to Nice

NICE, FRENCH RIVIERA, FRANCE, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- French Riviera House Hunting, known as FRH, is strengthening its tailored property acquisition and relocation support for international buyers seeking to buy a house France and settle on the Côte d’Azur. Led by CEO Fabricio Carminati, the company is focused on helping expatriates navigate the often complex real estate process in France with dedicated buyer side representation, local expertise, and practical relocation assistance. The company’s service structure and advisory scope are detailed in the attached presentation.For many overseas buyers, entering the French property market can be difficult. Listings often do not provide exact addresses, there is no centralized MLS system, and real estate agents typically represent the seller rather than the buyer. Delayed responses, administrative requirements, and added relocation tasks such as visas, taxes, finance, and mortgages can make the journey even more demanding. FRH addresses those challenges by acting solely as a Buyer's agent and House Hunter France for expatriate clients looking for French Riviera real estate and Property in France.Based in Nice on the French Riviera, FRH begins each engagement with a personalized consultation designed to review project feasibility, define search criteria, and clarify costs and expectations. The company then scans the full market through seller agencies, notaries, lawyers, and private sellers, while also providing property preselection, pre-viewings or live video tours, price checks, negotiation support, document review guidance, and assistance through the notary process. The attached document also notes support with opening a French bank account, arranging utilities, and setting up property insurance, along with one month of post-acquisition assistance.Fabricio Carminati brings more than 15 years of experience in luxury hospitality and 7 years in real estate, supported by an international team that understands the expectations of overseas clients. FRH has also worked with American buyers for the past four years, helping protect buyer interests at every stage of the transaction.As more international clients plan to Move to France, Move to Nice, and Move to the French Riviera, FRH is positioning its service as a practical solution for those seeking to buy a house un Nice or secure a second home, primary residence, or relocation property with confidence. By combining local market knowledge with full purchase support, French Riviera House Hunting aims to make access to French Riviera real estate clearer and more buyer-focused.For more information, visit https://fr-househunt.com

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