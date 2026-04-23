PlayAdvance Sees Sustained Surge in Call of Duty Coaching Demand After Black Ops 7 Launch

PlayAdvance

PlayAdvance sees sustained demand for Call of Duty coaching after Black Ops 7, as players turn to ongoing training to improve performance.

We believe that everyone can become a better gamer with the right guidance. Our mission is to connect you with professional coaches who will help you master your favorite games.” — PlayAdvance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlayAdvance reports a sustained increase in demand for coaching services across Call of Duty titles in the months following the November 2025 release of Black Ops 7. The platform has observed consistent user interest in structured, one-on-one training, particularly among players seeking to improve ranked performance and adapt to evolving in-game mechanics.Rather than a short-lived spike tied to the launch window, PlayAdvance notes continued engagement over time, pointing to a shift in how players approach competitive shooters. As updates, balance changes, and meta shifts reshape gameplay, players are increasingly turning to coaching as an ongoing tool for improvement rather than a one-time boost.Demand is primarily driven by personalised coaching sessions, where players receive targeted feedback on gameplay, positioning, and decision-making. Interest in advanced strategic guidance has also grown, with users focusing on areas such as map control, loadout optimisation, and team coordination in high-pressure competitive environments.In addition to coaching, PlayAdvance offers boosting services for select titles, including Overwatch boosting , where players can accelerate rank progression with the support of high-level competitors. This dual offering reflects a broader range of user needs—from those looking to actively improve their skills to those seeking faster access to higher-ranked gameplay experiences.While Call of Duty remains a key driver of recent growth, PlayAdvance supports a wider portfolio of competitive and progression-based titles. These include Overwatch 2, Destiny 2, Diablo 4, Path of Exile 2 , and Battlefield 6, each of which attracts players looking to refine mechanics, optimise builds, or better understand complex gameplay systems. The platform’s multi-title approach allows it to capture demand across different segments of the gaming community.PlayAdvance positions itself as a platform connecting players with experienced coaches, with an emphasis on accessibility and structured improvement. Its mission reflects this approach: “We believe that everyone can become a better gamer with the right guidance. Our mission is to connect you with professional coaches who will help you master your favourite games.”Alongside its coaching marketplace, PlayAdvance highlights ongoing development of performance tracking and progress monitoring, aimed at giving users clearer visibility into their improvement over time. By combining direct coaching with measurable progress, the platform is working to create a more structured and accountable approach to skill development in gaming.The ongoing demand after Black Ops 7's release shows a broader trend toward performance-focused play. As gaming grows more complex, PlayAdvance is establishing itself as key infrastructure for supporting player growth.

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