X0PA AI Launches MTO: A Managed Service That Operates AI Hiring Platforms for Enterprises and RPO Partners

MTO combines X0PA AI’s hiring platform with expert support to deliver bias-free shortlists, DE&I insights, and compliant hiring without extra headcount.

MTO closes the gap between having AI hiring technology and realizing its full value” — Amit Anand

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- X0PA AI, an AI-native platform that powers autonomous hiring end-to-end, has launched Managed Talent Operations (MTO) a fully-operated service that pairs the company's AI hiring platform with a dedicated, trained specialist who manages the system on behalf of the client. MTO is available immediately to enterprise HR departments and to recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and staffing firms worldwide.Managed Talent Operations ExplainedThe MTO name describes the service in three parts. "Managed" refers to full configuration, operation, and governance of the platform by X0PA AI. "Talent" indicates a service purpose-built for talent acquisition across any volume or role type. "Operations" covers the day-to-day work of running AI agents, delivering ranked candidate lists, maintaining audit documentation, and producing executive reports.Clients receive decision-ready shortlists and weekly dashboards on a single monthly invoice, with no placement fees or per-hire charges.Enterprise Deployment ModelFor enterprise HR departments, MTO follows a four-week go-live. X0PA AI configures the platform to the organisation's mandates, job profiles, and scoring criteria in weeks one and two. By week four, the assigned operator is embedded, dashboards are live, and the first ranked talent lists are delivered. From month two, shortlists arrive within a guaranteed service-level agreement, alongside bi-weekly executive reports and a live DE&I audit trail. Service tiers begin at MTO Essentials at $9,500/month (up to 200 roles annually), scale to MTO Scale at 17,750 US dollars per month (200 to 1,000 roles annually), and extend to a bespoke MTO Enterprise tier for organisations running more than 1,000 roles per year.Partner Programme for RPO and Staffing FirmsFor RPO and staffing firms, MTO is a technology-led service line built on X0PA AI's existing recruitment automation stack. Under Route 2, partners supply trained operators while X0PA AI sources and manages the client relationship.Under Route 3, the recommended path, partners originate their own clients, sell the full MTO service, and buy X0PA AI licences at a permanent 20 per cent discount. Company Internal projections indicate a partner running five Scale-tier clients with two full-time operators generating about 74,500 US dollars in net monthly contribution. X0PA AI’s Partner program provides first operator training at no charge and supports client-branded deployments.MTO leverages X0PA AI, a platform grounded in the AI Verify framework by IMDA Singapore, positioning the service among the few hiring offerings globally that can satisfy board-level governance, regulatory audits, and public-sector procurement mandates. Every AI decision is documented, explainable, and reviewable.X0PA AI is accepting applications from enterprises and RPO partners globally.About X0PA AIX0PA AI serves governments, enterprises, and academic institutions across Singapore, India, UK, UAE, and now the United States. The company has maintained a customer NPS of 91 while pioneering ethical, transparent, and effective autonomous hiring systems. X0PA AI operates within the AI Verify framework by IMDA Singapore.

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