Thiess Invest Launches Compliance-Led Growth Framework (CLGF) for MiCA Market Entry

Thiess Invest GmbH launches the Compliance-Led Growth Framework (CLGF) for MiCA-regulated crypto market entry

The practitioner framework, built over eight years across major exchanges and infrastructure providers, is now publicly available with a free playbook download.

Companies consistently underestimate what it takes to enter the European market under MiCA. CLGF exists to close that gap and help companies build the internal foundation first.” — Marcel Thiess, CEO, Thiess Invest GmbH

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thiess Invest GmbH Launches the Compliance-Led Growth Framework (CLGF) for MiCA-Regulated Crypto Market EntryDeveloped over eight years of operational experience at major exchanges and infrastructure providers, the practitioner framework is now publicly available alongside a growing partner network including Crypto Risk Metrics GmbH Berlin, Germany, April 2026 — Thiess Invest GmbH, a crypto and fintech advisory firm based in Germany, today announced the public launch of the Compliance-Led Growth Framework (CLGF), a practitioner operating system designed to prepare crypto and fintech companies for regulated market entry under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).CLGF was developed by Marcel Thiess, founder and CEO of Thiess Invest GmbH, drawing on more than eight years of operational and advisory experience across major exchanges, market makers, custody providers, and infrastructure businesses.Addressing a Growing Readiness GapWith MiCA now in force, a growing number of crypto companies are exploring entry into the European market. Many engage legal counsel and external consultants early, but operational readiness often lags. Policies, control environments, team knowledge, and governance structures are frequently underdeveloped when external advisory costs begin to accumulate.“Companies consistently underestimate what it takes to enter the European market under MiCA,” said Marcel Thiess, CEO of Thiess Invest GmbH. “The regulatory bar is high, and the preparation goes well beyond a legal filing. CLGF exists to close that gap and help companies build the internal foundation before they start spending heavily on external workstreams.”What the Framework CoversCLGF is structured into 13 operating modules and 21 control domains, covering the full scope of what a company needs to build, document, and demonstrate before, during, and after CASP authorization. Key areas include:• Governance, regulatory strategy, and licensing roadmap• Compliance controls and operating architecture• Go-to-market and partner structure under MiCA outsourcing requirements• Customer support as a first-line regulatory control• Policies, training, internal education, and KPI tracking• MiCA readiness assessment across all 21 control domainsThe framework comprises more than 200 pages of templates, checklists, and operational material. A condensed practitioner playbook is available as a free download at https://thiessinvest.com/clgf A Growing Network of Specialist PartnersCLGF is supported by a growing network of leading industry specialist partners spanning regulatory technology, compliance advisory, KYC, and risk management. Partners include Crypto Risk Metrics GmbH, Regulate AG , and Crypto Regulatory Intelligence, with additional partnerships in discussion.“Companies preparing for MiCA need more than a compliance checklist,” said Thiess. “Integrating partners like Crypto Risk Metrics into the CLGF ecosystem means companies can connect directly with the specialist tools and expertise they need as they move toward authorization.”About Crypto Risk Metrics GmbHCrypto Risk Metrics GmbH provides a SaaS platform for regulated financial institutions to manage the risks and compliance requirements of digital assets. Its offerings include MiCAR white paper services, XBRL compliance verification, market conformity checks, institutional risk assessment tools, and ESG data for crypto assets. Clients include Bitpanda, Bank Frick, dwpbank, and Crypto Finance (Deutschland) GmbH.“As MiCA reshapes the European crypto market, companies need reliable risk infrastructure from day one. We are pleased to support the CLGF ecosystem and help companies preparing for authorisation access institutional-grade risk and compliance tools.”Tim Zölitz, CEO Crypto Risk Metrics GmbHAbout Thiess Invest GmbHThiess Invest GmbH is a crypto and fintech advisory firm founded by Marcel Thiess. The company specialises in regulatory readiness, compliance-led growth strategy, and operational consulting for crypto and fintech companies entering MiCA-regulated markets. Thiess Invest is the publisher of the Compliance-Led Growth Framework (CLGF).

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