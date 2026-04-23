Labiana Reports €75.2M Revenue in 2025 as Net Profit Jumps 12x

Labiana’s 2025 key figures: €75.2M revenue, €11.7M adjusted EBITDA, €2.6M net profit, €4.2M capex and net leverage of 2.63x.

Spanish pharma group grew 13.5% in 2025, with strong CDMO performance, €11.7M adjusted EBITDA and improved leverage.

2025 was a milestone year for Labiana, with double-digit revenue growth, a sharp increase in profitability, and a stronger capital structure.” — Manuel Ramos, CEO of Labiana

MADRID, SPAIN, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Labiana, the Spanish pharmaceutical group dedicated to the development, manufacture, and marketing of medicines in the animal and human health sectors, listed on BME Growth reported revenue of 75.2 million euros in 2025 , representing a 13.5% increase over the previous year. This double-digit growth was driven equally by the animal and human health divisions, which generated revenue of 36.9 million and 38.3 million, respectively, the company announced today at its results presentation in Seville.Beyond this increase in sales, Labiana posted a net profit of €2.6 million last year, a twelvefold increase from the €0.2 million profit recorded the previous year. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA reached €11.7 million, up 20.6%. Gross margin stood at 59.5%, remaining at a strong level despite the sharp increase in volume, thanks to the production efficiency improvements introduced at both plants.According to Manuel Ramos, CEO of Labiana, “2025 was by far the best financial year in Labiana’s recent history; not only because of the increase in sales, but also because of the quality of that growth, which consolidates our business model. The company is growing, investing, and at the same time reducing its debt; this has also enabled us in recent months to strengthen our capital structure, as reflected in the recent financing and capital increase operations, which have been very well received by the market.”By business area, the CDMO segment generated revenue of €47.2 million (up 4.8%), establishing itself as the group’s core source of recurring revenue. In turn, the company’s own product portfolio was the main driver of growth, as revenue increased by 30.4% to €27.9 million, reflecting the success of its strategy focused on in-house product development and international expansion.In terms of investment, the company allocated approximately €4 million to upgrading its production facilities to consolidate this growth starting in 2026. These investments, financed in part by the final tranche of the Miralta & Blantyre loan, explain the negative free cash flow for the fiscal year and the slight increase in Net Financial Debt to €30.8 million. Even so, the NFD/Adjusted EBITDA ratio fell from 3 to 2.63 times, meeting the public target set for 2026 a year early.By region, Spain grew by 17.9% to €22 million, consolidating the domestic market as the group’s second-largest market. The European Union excluding Spain consolidated its position as the main market, accounting for 56.5% of revenue. The rest of the world was the most dynamic region, with 78.8% growth driven by the international expansion of Zoleant, the group’s Turkish subsidiary, in markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and Turkey.About LabianaLabiana Health is a leading, independent, and integrated international platform in the animal and human health industries, with a diversified portfolio of products and businesses and a broad base of top-tier clients and long-standing relationships built on trust.Currently, the Group’s products are available in more than 150 markets, with its own products registered in over 114 countries thanks to its two GMP-certified (“Good Manufacturing Practice”) manufacturing plants in Spain, its international subsidiaries in Turkey, Ecuador, and Mexico, its operations in Serbia, its growing network of multinational clients, and its licensing agreements with international distributors for the sale of its proprietary products.The group has two distinct yet complementary business lines: contract manufacturing, which provides stability and revenue visibility; and the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products, which drive growth. The company debuted on BME Growth in June 2022, becoming the first veterinary company to list on that market in Spain.

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