M2MMA Selected to Present at 38th Annual Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports Conference

Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports

M2MMA Inc. (OTCBB:MMAZ)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA Inc. today announced that M2MMA has been selected to present at the 38th Annual Conference of the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports (ABC), the preeminent annual assembly for athletic commission officials, regulators, medical experts, and key industry stakeholders in professional combat sports. The conference is scheduled for July 31 – August 5, 2026, at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports functions as the United States’ national regulatory association, representing state and tribal athletic commissions that oversee professional boxing, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), bare-knuckle boxing, and Muay Thai. It establishes unified rules, medical protocols, and safety standards that the commissions implement across the sport.

The presentation by M2MMA, titled “Combat Sports and AI Integration,” is slated for Tuesday, August 4, 2026, from 10:00 AM – 10:25 AM, as part of the Medical Committee session. It will be delivered by Chris Cannon, GM of M2MMA.

M2MMA’s proprietary technology suite encompasses M2Intel, the foundational operating system for combat sports safety and performance; M2Lab, dedicated to the research of the sports' most challenging issues, such as weight cutting and the development of real-time impact monitoring equipment; and M2Chain blockchain, utilized for immutable data verification and a tokenized economy on which M2Intel is built. This M2MMA technology ecosystem provides regulators, athletes, promoters, and medical professionals with specialized tools to enhance fighter safety and performance while offering fans a new level of integration into the action. With the M2Intel working prototype now complete and the next stage of development underway, M2MMA has a clear roll out plan in place with multiple organizations lined up to start utilizing the platform in the coming months to support streamlined medical sanctioning and governance protocols.

“This invitation from the ABC serves as direct validation that our infrastructure precisely addresses the requirements of the bodies that regulate the sport, and delivers the next generation of AI technology integrated Combat Sports” stated Jeff Robinson, CEO of M2MMA. “We are delivering quantifiable systems that commissions can deploy to enforce improved data-backed science safety standards while meticulously safeguarding the integrity of competition and elevating fan engagement. To be given the honor of presenting on such a prestigious stage by the world’s most prominent Combat Sports regulatory body is testament to the diligent hard work and execution by the M2MMA team.”

M2MMA’s Advisory Board comprises ABC-aligned leaders, including Dr. Michael Schwartz, Co-Chair of the ABC Medical Committee, Michael Mazzulli, former President of the ABC, and legendary Combat Sports official “Big” John McCarthy. All three of these gentlemen have played integral roles in the development of Combat Sports as we see them today. Their expertise ensures seamless integration of M2MMA technology with established commission workflows.

About M2MMA Inc.

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: MMAZ) is an integrated combat sports and performance company that merges advanced technology with medical and safety innovation. Through athlete protection systems, concussion protocols, performance analytics, AI-powered production, and blockchain-secured data, M2MMA is building a more innovative ecosystem that safeguards athletes and strengthens global combat sports. The company’s platform unifies analytics and athlete care into a single intelligent network. Artificial intelligence transforms live fight data into predictive safety insights, while blockchain ensures transparent, verifiable records. Guided by a leadership team grounded in data science and decentralized systems, M2MMA is shaping a future in which combat sports are safer, more accountable, and commercially stronger.

Forward Looking Statements

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