Central European University Launches Collaboration with GitHub to Advance AI-Ready Education and Research

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central European University (CEU) has launched a new collaboration with San Francisco based GitHub Inc to develop innovative approaches to education and research in the age of artificial intelligence. The partnership brings together CEU’s Gabors Data Analysis and AI Lab , developed by Prof. Gabor Bekes, and GitHub’s global platform to create open, accessible teaching materials, advance research, and explore new AI-supported learning formats.At its core, the initiative addresses a key question for higher education today: how universities can prepare students and researchers for a rapidly evolving labor market in which data literacy, open-source collaboration, and AI tools are becoming essential across disciplines.By combining CEU’s academic expertise with GitHub’s widely used development environment, the collaboration aims to equip learners with practical, future-oriented skills while aligning teaching and research more closely with real-world digital practices.“Data skills are becoming essential far beyond traditional technical fields,” said Gábor Békés, Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at CEU and founder of the Data Analysis and AI Lab. “Working with GitHub allows us to rethink how data analysis is taught—making it more open, collaborative, and closely connected to how research and development are actually done today. We can learn how to augment courses by weaving AI into our teaching materials”Open-source learning for a global audienceThe collaboration is built on Gábor’s Data Analysis textbook and the ecosystem surrounding it, including case studies and coding courses. The textbook was even used at GitHub. There are several joint projects planned.First, we wanted to further ease access to case studies. One difficulty for social science instructors and students could be setting up stable and sharable environments in R and Python. Now case studies run directly in GitHub Codespaces, enabling students to work in fully preconfigured cloud environments without requiring local software installation. This lowers barriers to entry and supports more inclusive and scalable learning.The materials are integrated into CEU’s teaching and made freely available via GitHub, contributing to a growing global ecosystem of open educational resources.Advancing research on digital collaboration and AIThe partnership also supports new research initiatives, with GitHub providing data and expertise for projects in economics and the social sciences. CEU researchers will explore questions related to innovation, digital collaboration, and the broader economic and societal implications of AI-driven technologies. One research paper with high visibility looks at the future of open-source software.Strengthening Vienna as a research and innovation hubThe collaboration also highlights the role of Vienna and Austria as an emerging center for research and innovation in data science and artificial intelligence. By connecting local academic expertise with global technology platforms, the initiative contributes to strengthening the region’s international visibility and research capacity.Expanding global partnershipsThe initiative forms part of CEU’s broader engagement with leading international research and technology partners. In March, Békés visited GitHub in San Francisco and Microsoft in the Redmond, to present ongoing work and explore further collaboration opportunities.The partnership is complemented by his involvement in the Microsoft AI Economy Institute, where he serves as an Advising Fellow. Through this connection, CEU gains access to additional resources, including cloud computing support, to advance its teaching and research activities.Looking aheadFurther developments are planned in the coming months, including the release of additional case studies, new research outputs, and the development of “AI-era courseware” integrating tools such as GitHub Copilot into teaching and learning.By combining open-source principles with cutting-edge technology, CEU’s collaboration with GitHub positions the university at the forefront of efforts to adapt higher education to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.About Central European UniversityFounded in 1991 and based in Vienna since 2019, sustaining a number of research units in Budapest, the Central European University (CEU) is a non-profit private university with around 1,500 students from more than 100 countries pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs accredited both in the United States and Austria. Our more than 200 outstanding faculty members and researchers ensure an excellent student-faculty ratio, and consistent external recognition in the form of prestigious research awards and third-party funded projects. CEU is committed to equal opportunity, diversity, open societies, and freedom of expression – exemplified through initiatives such as the “Invisible University for Ukraine.”About GitHubGitHub is a global platform for software development and collaboration, used by millions of developers worldwide to build, share, and maintain code.Media ContactsCEU: press@ceu.edu

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