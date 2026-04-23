Michigan Green Schools participation more than doubles under EGLE leadership, continuing strong growth in 2026

Districtwide participation milestones

Two school districts achieved full participation in 2026, with every school building earning Michigan Green School certification:

Haslett Public Schools

Traverse City Area Public Schools

Several other districts are close to reaching this milestone, and EGLE looks forward to celebrating even more fully certified districts in future program years.

A growing culture of stewardship

Michigan Green Schools was created to celebrate schools that commit to environmental stewardship through hands‑on learning and stewardship activities. Both public and private schools can participate at any grade level. Schools can earn Green (10-14 activities), Emerald (15-19 activities), or Evergreen (20 or more activities) status by completing a set number of activities across four core categories: Reduce/Reuse/Recycle, Energy, Environmental Protection, and Miscellaneous. Common activities that schools complete include recycling, composting, improving energy efficiency, school food gardening, native plantings, Great Lakes watershed education, and learning from environmental-based guest speakers and field trips. Since EGLE assumed leadership of the program in 2021–2022, Michigan Green Schools has continued to honor the program’s long‑standing mission while expanding its reach and strengthening its structure. What began as a grassroots effort in 2006 has grown into a statewide initiative that helps students build environmental literacy, empowers school communities to reduce their ecological footprint, and celebrates the many ways young people are leading on sustainability.

Michigan Green Schools continues to evolve and strengthen thanks to a growing network of dedicated partners, educators, and supporters. In addition to its certification framework, the program is expanding initiatives such as the MI Green Schools Ambassadors, who help build student leadership and amplify environmental action within their school communities. A robust network of community partners provides expertise, programming, and hands‑on learning opportunities, while the program’s county coordinators play a vital role in supporting schools locally and ensuring consistent guidance across Michigan. To further empower educators, the program offers a suite of resources including the MI Green School Guide and EGLE Classroom tools such as the Lending Station and MEECS curriculum modules. Together, these components strengthen the program’s mission, rooted in its origins as a student-led effort launched in 2006, and support its continued growth under EGLE’s leadership. By combining statewide coordination with local engagement and student‑centered learning, Michigan Green Schools remains a powerful pathway for cultivating environmental literacy and fostering the next generation of environmental stewards.