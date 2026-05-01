PreOrders for New Statue Open May 1: GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX Motoko Kusanagi & Tachikoma Art by Entei Ryu

The Legend of Beauty and the Beast GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX Motoko Kusanagi & Tachikoma Art by Entei Ryu Front Character color version Front Size A3-Size Art Print

Prime 1 Studio announces the new statue "Motoko Kusanagi & Tachikoma Art by Entei Ryu." Pre-orders began May 1, 2026 JST; release set for October 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio presents a new statue of Motoko Kusanagi & Tachikoma from "GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX" as the first release in its collaboration format, The Legend of Beauty and the Beast, in collaboration with artists from various fields.Entei Ryu, an artist active in game and film concept art, created this piece, which also drew attention as a garage kit. Prime 1 Studio has brought her work to life as a 1/4 scale statue, carefully reproducing its distinctive composition in which human and machine merge into one. Standing approximately 53 cm tall, each element has been crafted with precision.This Bonus Version is limited to 350 pieces worldwide and includes an A3 art print based on the original concept art. In addition, 20 customers selected at random from purchasers of this product (LBBGITS-01S) or the Character Color (LBBGITS-02S) will receive a print signed by Entei Ryu.Pre-orders for the Character color version (LBBGITS-02S), inspired by the anime’s color scheme, are also open.Product Name:The Legend of Beauty and the Beast GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX Motoko Kusanagi & Tachikoma Art by Entei Ryu Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1799Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: October 2027Scale: 1/4H: 53cm W: 59cm D: 56cmWeight: Approx. 19.6 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX -Themed Base・A3-Size Art Print [BONUS PART]Copyright:©士郎正宗・Production I.G／講談社・攻殻機動隊製作委員会Product Name:The Legend of Beauty and the Beast GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX Motoko Kusanagi & Tachikoma Art by Entei Ryu Character color version Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1799Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: October 2027Scale: 1/4H: 53cm W: 59cm D: 56cmWeight: Approx. 19.6 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・GHOST IN THE SHELL STAND ALONE COMPLEX -Themed Base・A3-Size Art Print [BONUS PART]Copyright:©士郎正宗・Production I.G／講談社・攻殻機動隊製作委員会For more details, visit our online store

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