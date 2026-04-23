Moody's Removes Negative Outlook on District's Debt Rating, Citing Strong Fiscal Governance and Reserves

This week Moody’s Ratings announced a revision in its outlook for the District of Columbia from negative to stable, while reaffirming its Aa1 rating on the District’s general obligation debt. Moody’s justified its change, as noted in their April 20 press release, on the “District’s very strong fiscal governance and prudent budget management.”

This action partially reverses Moody’s decision last year to downgrade the District’s credit rating from Aaa to Aa1 and revise its outlook to negative. At the time, Moody’s cited the challenging economic environment facing the District due to significant reductions in the federal workforce and ongoing weakness in the commercial real estate market. By removing the negative outlook, the credit rating agency recognizes the ability of the District’s financial and budgetary management to alleviate these challenges.

"Despite the two ongoing transformations in the District’s economy – remote work that has weakened the office and retail markets and significant federal job cuts – this rating change demonstrates the critical importance of strong financial management in times of extreme uncertainty,” said Glen Lee, chief financial officer for the District of Columbia. “This strength doesn’t happen by accident. It requires the daily dedication of employees in the CFO’s office and prudent fiscal decisions by Mayor and Council."

Moody’s report further explained it could upgrade the District’s credit rating if private sector growth offsets the federal job losses. However, a downgrade could occur if the federal government affects the District’s revenue base, from erosion of the District’s strong financial management practices, or if the District’s available fund balance, including cash reserves, falls below 15 percent of revenues.

Read Moody’s rating action at Ratings.Moodys.com/ratings-news/463548.

