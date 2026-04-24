GivenGain and Let’s Do This Partner to Connect Registration and Fundraising Across Global Endurance Events

GivenGain and Let’s Do This partner to connect registration and fundraising, delivering a seamless end-to-end experience for global endurance events.

Global fundraising leader and AI registration platform unite to deliver a seamless, end-to-end experience for athletes, charities, and event organizers.

By integrating fundraising directly into the athlete journey, we are unlocking a more connected experience that ultimately drives greater impact for charities around the world.” — Johannes van Eeden, Founder and CEO of GivenGain

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GivenGain , the global nonprofit fundraising platform behind some of the world’s most iconic mass participation events, today announced a strategic partnership with Let’s Do This, the leading AI registration platform. Together, the two organizations are introducing a fully integrated, end-to-end experience that connects registration and fundraising into a single, seamless journey for participants, charities, and event organizers worldwide.This partnership marks a significant step forward in the evolution of mass participation events. As the category continues to scale globally, the underlying technology powering these experiences has remained fragmented. Registration, fundraising, and participant engagement have historically operated in silos, creating friction for athletes and limiting the full potential of charitable impact. GivenGain and Let’s Do This are addressing this challenge at its core.At the center of the partnership is a deep technical integration designed to unify the athlete journey from the moment of registration through to fundraising and beyond. Fundraising pages are automatically created during the registration process, enabling immediate activation and reducing drop-off. Real-time data integration across both platforms creates a connected ecosystem, allowing organizers and charities to engage participants earlier and more effectively while delivering a streamlined, intuitive experience for athletes.The result is not simply an integration, but a transformation in how endurance events operate. By combining Let’s Do This’s AI registration platform with GivenGain’s globally scaled fundraising platform, the partnership establishes a new standard for performance, insight, and user experience across the entire event lifecycle.This model will be brought to life through partnerships with leading event organizers, including Chicago Event Management and the Bank of America Chicago Distance Series , home to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, beginning with the 2027 event cycle. Collaborations like these will demonstrate how a fully integrated registration and fundraising experience can unlock new levels of participation, fundraising performance, and operational efficiency at scale.For event organizers, this creates a modern, scalable foundation to manage participation and fundraising in one unified system, improving operational efficiency and leveraging AI to unlock new growth opportunities. For charities, it enables earlier engagement with participants, stronger fundraising performance, and expanded access to global donor networks. For participants, it delivers a frictionless experience that makes it easier to connect their personal journey to a cause and maximize their impact.“We believe endurance and mass participation events are entering a new era,” said Johannes van Eeden, Founder and CEO of GivenGain. “This partnership is about removing the barriers that have traditionally separated participation from purpose. By integrating fundraising directly into the athlete journey, we are unlocking a more connected experience that ultimately drives greater impact for charities around the world.”“From day one, our focus has been on helping more people get to start lines and making the experience as seamless as possible,” said Sam Browne, Co-Founder and CEO of Let’s Do This. “Partnering with GivenGain allows us to connect that experience directly to fundraising in a way that feels natural for participants and powerful for charities. We’re excited to work together to support organizers in growing both participation and impact.”As mass participation events continue to grow in scale and significance, this partnership builds a new foundation for the next generation of global events. With AI infrastructure, real-time connectivity, and a shared commitment to innovation, GivenGain and Let’s Do This are setting a new benchmark for how events engage participants and unlock charitable impact.Together, the two platforms will support a growing portfolio of events worldwide, enabling organizers to deliver more integrated, data-driven experiences while helping charities reach more donors and participants turn their efforts into meaningful impact.About GivenGainGivenGain is a global nonprofit fundraising platform with a mission to remove barriers to giving. Active in more than 100 countries, GivenGain powers fundraising for thousands of charities and some of the world’s most recognized endurance events, including the Boston Marathon Official Charity Program. As a nonprofit foundation, GivenGain reinvests in innovation and support to maximize impact for charities, fundraisers, and donors worldwide.About Let’s Do ThisLet’s Do This is the AI Registration Platform for endurance events, driving growth and supercharging an event organizer’s capabilities. The Let’s Do This team is a true partner every step of the way - from launch strategy to event day and beyond. Let’s Do This scales word-of-mouth growth through its social tools including teams, invites, and referrals. Its AI approach unlocks new capabilities for its customers, with powerful event management, marketing, customer service, and data tools. Let’s Do This is the exclusive partner to many of the world's most popular races, including the TCS London Marathon, the AJ Bell Great North Run, the AJC Peachtree Road Race and BOLDERBoulder.

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