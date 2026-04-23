AKT Health Launches a Pharmaceutical-Grade Data Annotation Service for the Healthcare and Life Sciences

Data Annotation as a Service (DAaaS), a specialized end-to-end annotation service for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors Why Data Quality Is the New AI Priority

AKT Health launches DAaaS, a regulatory-grade annotation service for pharmaceutical and healthcare AI teams, governed by the HAIOps framework.

Our DAaaS delivers auditable, regulatory-grade annotation data designed to meet PMDA, FDA, and EMA scrutiny, ensuring training data quality and provenance stand up in AI approval processes.” — Aditya Tallapragada

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every pharmaceutical and healthcare AI project shares a common breaking point. It is not the model. It is not the infrastructure. It is the moment the team realizes its training data is incomplete, inconsistently labeled, or impossible to defend in front of a regulatory reviewer. AKT Health Co., Ltd. is launching its Data Annotation as a Service (DAaaS), a specialized end-to-end annotation service for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, delivered under the HAIOps (Healthcare AI Operations) framework, a methodology built to bring clinical rigor, regulatory traceability, and quality accountability to the way healthcare AI is trained.■ Why Data Quality Is the New AI PriorityThe performance of an AI model is determined far more by the quality of its training data than by the sophistication of its algorithm. In healthcare and pharmaceutical settings, that distinction carries life-scale consequences. Mislabeled clinical records, improperly coded adverse events, and annotation inconsistencies do not just reduce model accuracy. They create regulatory exposure that can halt a product submission or invalidate months of development work.• The global AI in healthcare market is valued at $36.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $613.81 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 36.83%.• The global AI training dataset market, the market that directly determines what models learn, is valued at $3.59 billion in 2025 and is growing toward $23.18 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 22.9%.•A landmark survey found that data scientists spend approximately 67% of their working hours on data preparation and cleaning, not on building or improving models. In pharmaceutical and clinical environments, time loss carries a direct cost to development timelines.• Approximately 80% of all healthcare data globally is unstructured, existing in formats that AI models cannot learn from without structured, expert-led annotation. The volume of this unlabeled data is growing faster than organizations' capacity to annotate it.• Government investment in AI across the sector reflects the urgency. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has allocated approximately 1.23 trillion yen (around $7.9 billion) to AI and semiconductors in its FY2026 budget, nearly four times the prior year's allocation, with a national target of 10 trillion yen in combined public and private AI investment by 2030.■ What the Service CoversData Annotation as a Service offering covers the complete annotation lifecycle. It begins before the first label is applied with data schema design, annotation guideline development, and domain expert onboarding, and concludes with delivery in the precise formats that AI development teams and regulatory reviewers require. core categories are supported:• Pharmaceutical and clinical documents: Natural language processing annotation to extract and classify medical terminology, adverse effects, and target disease references from clinical records, drug approval submissions, and research literature• Adverse events and pharmacovigilance data: Structured coding and safety signal labeling aligned to MedDRA and international pharmacovigilance standards, built to withstand regulatory review• Medical imaging: Expert annotation of radiology scans, pathology slides, MRI and CT studies, and other diagnostic images using DICOM-native workflows with qualified clinical reviewer oversight• Physician and field force behavior data: Classification and intent labeling of medical representative interactions and physician engagement records for promotional effectiveness and field force analysis• Patient surveys and real-world feedback: Sentiment analysis and topic extraction annotation to convert unstructured patient voice data into structured, analyzable insight• Generative AI evaluation datasets: RLHF-ready Good and Bad pairs and preference ranking datasets for evaluating and fine-tuning large language models operating in clinical and pharmaceutical contexts• Document digitization and data extraction: Structured data extraction from scanned PDFs and image-based documents, including regulatory submissions, academic papers, and electronic health records■ Our proprietary framework "HAIOps" is the New Standard for Healthcare AI OperationsAll annotation work is delivered under the HAIOps (Healthcare AI Operations) framework. HAIOps is a structured operational methodology that extends conventional machine learning operations with four layers specific to the clinical, regulatory, safety, and performance demands of healthcare AI development.Where conventional MLOps asks whether a model is accurate, HAIOps asks whether the data and processes behind a healthcare AI system can be trusted, defended in a regulatory submission, and safely used in decisions that affect patient outcomes.The 4 layers are:• Clinical Validation Layer: Double-review by clinical experts, statistical management of inter-annotator agreement (Cohen’s/Fleiss’ Kappa), and benchmarking against gold standards• Regulatory Compliance Layer: 21 CFR Part 11-compliant electronic signatures, full traceability of annotation history, and compliance with international standards such as CDISC, MedDRA, SNOMED CT, ICD, DICOM, and FHIR• Safety Surveillance Layer: Escalation procedures for adverse event signal detection, statistical monitoring of annotator judgment drift, and bias detection• Performance Monitoring Layer: Project-specific dashboards, SLA management, and continuous feedback loops to SOPs■ Background of Service ProvisionAKT Health has previously provided data analysis support for pharmaceutical clients, including propensity score matching (PSM) analysis, Power BI dashboard development, and multi-site data integration. Through this experience, we have repeatedly observed a common challenge across many projects: "the pre-analysis stage data structuring and labeling requires the most man-hours."This service is a new initiative for our company, born out of our recognition of these challenges. Drawing on our deep understanding of the context and quality standards of pharmaceutical data, we are launching this service, which specializes in the annotation process, under our proprietary HAIOps framework.We plan to expand our Data Annotation as a Service offering globally, working with pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and healthcare organizations to support AI adoption across clinical development, medical affairs, outcomes research, and commercial strategy. We also extend our capabilities into adjacent areas, including AI model evaluation, clinical validation support, and data strategy consulting.■ About AKT HealthAKT Health delivers integrated solutions across clinical, medical, outcomes, and commercial domains, supporting life sciences organizations in building data-driven healthcare systems from early development to real-world deployment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.