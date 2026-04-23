GrowPad client results: organic traffic growth before and after engagement | Clutch Top SEO Company 2026

B2B SEO Agency Specializing in AI Search Visibility for SaaS Establishes EU Base to Serve Fast-Growing European Tech Market

Europe’s SaaS market is maturing fast, and the companies that will win in the next three years are those building inbound systems designed for AI search — not just Google rankings.” — Oleksii Andrusenko, Founder, GrowPad

ALICANTE, SPAIN, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrowPad, an Inbound marketing agency specializing in AI search visibility for SaaS and B2B tech companies, has officially opened its European headquarters in Alicante, Spain. The entity is registered as Growpad Digital Growth S.L. (B26742650) at Avinguda Goleta, 3, local 7, Alicante, 03540.

As European SaaS companies race to appear in ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Bing Copilot, most lack a clear starting point. GrowPad’s methodology — spanning Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), and Large Language Model Optimization (LLMO) alongside traditional SEO — directly addresses that gap.

Why Spain

The choice of Alicante reflects a deliberate strategic calculus: EU regulatory stability, direct geographic access to key European SaaS markets, and a tech sector that has seen consistent double-digit growth. Spain’s expanding startup ecosystem makes it an ideal launchpad for pan-European inbound operations. Crucially, GrowPad had already earned recognition on the ground — ranking as Top SEO Company in Spain (2026) and Top Link Building Company in Spain (2026) on Clutch — meaning the European footprint wasn’t starting from zero.

“Europe’s SaaS market is maturing fast, and the companies that will win in the next three years are those building inbound systems designed for AI search — not just Google rankings. Opening in Spain is a direct response to that. We’re bringing our AI SEO methodology to B2B tech companies across Europe who need a proven partner to help them get cited in LLMs, rank in AI Overviews, and convert that visibility into a qualified pipeline. We didn’t get here by chasing every client — we went deep in SaaS, and we’re bringing that same focus to Europe.”

— Oleksii Andrusenko, Founder, GrowPad

About GrowPad’s Services

GrowPad operates as a full-stack inbound partner for SaaS and B2B tech companies. Every methodology is validated on GrowPad’s own properties before deployment to clients. The agency currently serves 20+ active clients across the US and Europe.

SaaS SEO Services — technical audits, keyword strategy, on-page optimization, and content systems engineered for compounding organic growth.

SaaS GEO / AEO / LLMO — AI-driven optimization for citations in large language models and AI Overviews, enabling SaaS brands to appear directly in ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini responses.

SaaS Link-Building — editorial placements and digital PR that build domain authority and referral pipelines.

Startup SEO Services — inbound infrastructure designed for growth-stage companies building from the ground up.

Proven Results

Clients on GrowPad’s full inbound framework achieve, on average, 3× organic traffic growth and 2.5× more demo requests.

Client Testimonials

35+ verified reviews on Clutch.

“GrowPad delivered measurable outcomes and became a real extension of our team.”

— Solomiya Zinko, Global Marketing Director, Intellias

“They reversed our traffic decline and built a system that keeps compounding. The results speak for themselves.”

— Oleg Maikher, CEO & Founder, Exoft

“Working with GrowPad fundamentally changed how we approach inbound. The SEO growth was real and sustainable.”

— Anna Umanenko, Head of Marketing, Onix-Systems

Industry Recognition

Top SEO Company — Information Technology (2026)

Top SEO Company — SaaS (2026)

Top SEO Company — Spain (2026)

Top Link Building Company — Spain (2026)

Top SEO Company — IT (2025)

Also listed on Manifest as a B2B SEO and content marketing provider.

Video Resource

Oleksii Andrusenko discusses GrowPad’s AI SEO methodology and B2B inbound growth strategy in depth (video in Ukrainian):

▶ Watch on YouTube → youtu.be/bmL39nREBTY (Ukrainian language)



About GrowPad

GrowPad (Growpad Digital Growth S.L.) is a B2B SEO agency focused on AI search visibility for SaaS and B2B tech. Founded by Oleksii Andrusenko, the agency helps companies grow organic traffic, generate qualified leads, and get cited in AI search through SEO, GEO/AEO/LLMO, content strategy, link building, and technical audits. Clients span the US, Europe, and global markets. European HQ: Avinguda Goleta, 3, local 7, despacho 4, Alicante 03540, Spain. Legal entity: Growpad Digital Growth S.L. | B26742650.

MEDIA CONTACT

GrowPad PR Team

Email: hello@growpad.pro

Web: growpad.pro

GrowPad AI SEO Methodology — Oleksii Andrusenko (Ukrainian)

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