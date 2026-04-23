New Nationwide Consumer Advocacy Book The Consumer Escalation Playbook Launches on Amazon and Kindle,

Consumer Escalation Services Founder David J. Hirschfield releases a practical guide to help consumers and small businesses organize complaints effectively.

This book was created to give consumers and small business owners a practical roadmap to organize complaints, escalate effectively, and pursue resolution with greater confidence.” — David J. Hirschfield, Founder of Consumer Escalation Services

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Escalation Services Founder David J. Hirschfield has announced the release of The Consumer Escalation Playbook, now available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardback formats. The new book offers a practical, step by step guide for consumers and small business owners seeking to better organize complaints, escalate disputes effectively, and improve their odds of resolution.

Serving clients nationwide across all 50 states, Consumer Escalation Services focuses on helping individuals and small businesses address difficult complaint matters with a more structured, transparent, and actionable approach. The Consumer Escalation Playbook was created as an extension of that mission, giving readers a clearer framework they can use on their own or alongside professional support.

The book addresses many of the real world complaint issues people face every day, including billing disputes, refund problems, travel related complaints, warranty issues, repair disputes, customer service escalations, and rideshare or delivery app deactivation matters. It is designed to help readers understand how to organize documents, build stronger complaint files, write more effective escalation correspondence, and move through the resolution process with greater confidence and clarity.

“Too many people have legitimate complaints but do not know how to structure them clearly or where to go when frontline customer service is not enough,” said David J. Hirschfield, Founder of Consumer Escalation Services. “This book was created to give people a practical roadmap they can actually use. My goal is to help readers feel more prepared, more informed, and more confident when facing difficult consumer situations.”

A central theme of the book is transparency. Hirschfield outlines two clear paths for people seeking help. Readers can use the book as a do it yourself guide to learn the process, organize their case, and take action independently, or they can work directly with Consumer Escalation Services for additional support.

Topics covered in The Consumer Escalation Playbook include:

* Billing disputes

* Refund problems

* Travel related complaints

* Warranty issues

* Repair disputes

* Customer service escalations

* Rideshare and delivery app deactivation issues

* Organizing documents and evidence

* Writing stronger complaint letters

* Improving the odds of resolution through preparation and escalation strategy

With nationwide reach covering every state, Consumer Escalation Services continues to position itself as a practical resource for consumers and small business owners looking for a more organized and professional way to pursue resolution.

The Consumer Escalation Playbook is available now on Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardback.

Immediate Amazon/Kindle download:

https://a.co/d/0dVBxZjD

For more information, visit:

ConsumerEscalationServices.com

About Consumer Escalation Services

Consumer Escalation Services is a nationwide consumer advocacy support business serving clients across all 50 states. The company helps consumers and small business owners organize complaints, prepare escalation strategies, and pursue resolution in a more professional and effective manner. Consumer Escalation Services emphasizes practical, transparent, and actionable support across a broad range of complaint and dispute categories.

Media Contact:

David J. Hirschfield

Founder

Consumer Escalation Services

Palm Desert, California

Phone: 855-444-4177

Website: ConsumerEscalationServices.com

Email: support@consumerescalationservices.com

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