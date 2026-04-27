AIRE Expands Regional Engagement Across Morocco and Saudi Arabia in Q2 2026

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AIRE strengthens its presence across key hospitality and investment markets through strategic participation in major industry summits.

AIRE is proud to be deeply embedded across the Middle East and Africa at a time when the hospitality sector is experiencing strong momentum” — Simon Ardonceau, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of AIRE.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIRE (Artificial Intelligence in Real Estate), the technology-driven real estate and hospitality advisory firm operating across the Middle East and Africa, is reinforcing its regional presence through a series of strategic engagements during the second quarter of 2026.Following its participation at the Future Hospitality Summit – Africa, AIRE will take part in three major industry events across Morocco and Saudi Arabia in June 2026.In Morocco, AIRE will engage with the nation’s accelerating hospitality transformation at two Rabat-based events: the GBB Investment Summit on 9th of June 2026 and the 6th Hospitality Innovation Summit on 10th–11th June 2026, both hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr.Subsequently, AIRE will maintain its presence as a sponsor at the Future Hospitality Summit – Saudi Arabia, scheduled to take place from the 22nd to the 24th of June 2026 at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah in Riyadh. These platforms convene investors, developers, operators, and institutional stakeholders to advance partnerships and capital deployment across rapidly growing hospitality markets.Morocco represents one of the most dynamic hospitality investment landscapes globally, with more than 150,000 hotel rooms required by 2030 and the FIFA World Cup acting as a powerful catalyst for infrastructure and sector growth.At the Morocco events, Simon Ardonceau, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and Sylvain Gilet, Director – North and Francophone Africa, will represent AIRE, contributing to high-level discussions on development strategy, investment alignment, and market positioning. Simon Ardonceau will also deliver a keynote address at the Hospitality Innovation Summit, exploring Morocco’s Hotel Industry Outlook, the key statistics, geopolitical shifts and FIFA World Cup 2030 influence.At the Future Hospitality Summit – Saudi Arabia, AIRE will expand its engagement with the addition of Jules Sobra-Delseny, Manager – Hospitality Middle East and Africa . The firm will exhibit its technology at a dedicated stand, providing attendees with direct insight into how AI-driven feasibility supports project planning and investment strategy across the Kingdom.Central to AIRE’s participation is AIRE Software, its AI-powered feasibility and Highest and Best Use platform . By leveraging artificial intelligence, big data, and automation, the platform delivers comprehensive feasibility insights in days rather than weeks. This enables hotel and mixed-use developers to evaluate location dynamics, tourism demand, competitive positioning, and financial viability with speed and precision.“From Morocco’s infrastructure-driven growth to Saudi Arabia’s large-scale development ambitions, our platform enables developers and investors to assess opportunities with speed, precision, and data-backed confidence, turning market complexity into strategic advantage.” said Simon Ardonceau.Through these engagements, AIRE continues to position itself as a trusted partner for developers and investors seeking reliable, data-driven insights across high-growth markets in the Middle East and Africa.________________________________________𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗘Founded in 2023, AIRE operates through four divisions: AIRE Software, AIRE Consulting, AIRE Valuations , and AIRE Hospitality. The firm delivers data-driven real estate intelligence and advisory services across the Middle East and Africa.For more information, visit: www.aire-realestate.com

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