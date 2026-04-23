BNP And NTproBNP Market Overview BNP And NTproBNP Market Size BNP And NTproBNP Market Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company's BNP And NTproBNP Market 2026-2030: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Expected to grow to $4.03 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "BNP And NTproBNP market to surpass $4 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Medical Laboratory Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $237 billion by 2030, with BNP And NTproBNP to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,318 billion by 2030, the BNP And NTproBNP market is estimated to account for nearly 0.04% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The BNP And NTproBNP Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the BNP and NTproBNP market in 2030, valued at $1.5 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and heart failure, increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic testing in hospitals and clinical laboratories, strong presence of leading diagnostic companies, growing demand for early disease detection and monitoring, expanding healthcare expenditure, and continuous technological advancements in cardiac biomarker testing across countries such as the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global BNP And NTproBNP Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the BNP and NTproBNP market in 2030, valued at $1.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and heart failure, increasing adoption of advanced cardiac biomarker testing in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, growing geriatric population requiring routine cardiac monitoring, strong presence of leading diagnostic companies and well-established healthcare infrastructure, expanding use of point-of-care testing for rapid cardiac assessment, and increasing awareness regarding early detection and management of heart-related conditions.

Request A Free Sample Of The BNP And NTproBNP Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10673&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The BNP And NTproBNP Market In 2030?

The BNP and NTproBNP market is segmented by type into BNP (Brain Natriuretic Peptide), and NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro–B-Type Natriuretic Peptide). The NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro–B-Type Natriuretic Peptide) market will be the largest segment of the BNP and NTproBNP market segmented by type, accounting for 62% or $2 billion of the total in 2030. The NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro–B-Type Natriuretic Peptide) market will be supported by the increasing adoption of BNP and NTproBNP by growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and aging populations, rising demand for accurate biomarkers for cardiac risk assessment, advancements in high-sensitivity diagnostic assays and automated laboratory platforms, expanding use in emergency departments and routine clinical screening, and supportive clinical guidelines recommending natriuretic peptide testing for heart failure management.

The BNP and NTproBNP market is segmented by location of testing into point of care testing, and laboratory testing. The point of care testing market will be the largest segment of the BNP and NTproBNP market segmented by location of testing, accounting for 65% or $3 billion of the total in 2030. The point of care testing market will be supported by the increasing adoption of BNP and NTproBNP by the increasing adoption of BNP and NTproBNP testing by hospitals and diagnostic laboratories for early detection and monitoring of heart failure, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and aging populations, rising demand for accurate and sensitive biomarkers for cardiac risk assessment, advancements in automated immunoassay diagnostic technologies, expanding use in emergency departments for rapid cardiac evaluation, and supportive clinical guidelines recommending natriuretic peptide testing in cardiac care pathways.

The BNP and NTproBNP market is segmented by application into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), and other applications. The myocardial infarction market will be the largest segment of the BNP and NTproBNP market segmented by application, accounting for 37% or $1 billion of the total in 2030. The myocardial infarction market will be supported by the increasing adoption of BNP and NTproBNP by rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and heart attacks globally, growing emphasis on early diagnosis and risk stratification in emergency care settings, advancements in high-sensitivity diagnostic assays, expanding use of biomarker-based clinical decision support in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding timely cardiac event detection.



What Is The Expected CAGR For The BNP And NTproBNP Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the BNP and NTproBNP market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global BNP And NTproBNP Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global BNP and NTproBNP market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape cardiovascular disease diagnostics, clinical decision-making frameworks, biomarker-based testing adoption, rising geriatric population, and innovation across global healthcare and diagnostic ecosystems.

Increasing Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases- The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to be a major driver of growth in the BNP and NT-proBNP market by 2030. These biomarkers play a critical role in the diagnosis and monitoring of heart failure and related cardiac conditions. As cardiovascular diseases continue to be a leading cause of mortality globally, the need for early detection and effective risk assessment is rising significantly. This is driving higher utilization of biomarker-based diagnostic testing across hospitals and diagnostic laboratories. As a result, this factor is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Rapid Growth Of The Global Aging Population- The rapid growth of the global aging population is expected to significantly contribute to the expansion of the BNP and NT-proBNP market by 2030. Aging populations are more prone to cardiac disorders, increasing the demand for routine monitoring and early diagnostic interventions. The rising number of individuals aged 60 and above is expanding the patient base requiring ongoing cardiovascular assessment. Healthcare systems are increasingly focusing on managing age-related chronic conditions, which is driving the adoption of cardiac biomarker testing. Consequently, this trend is projected to contribute around 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Technological Advancements In Cardiac Biomarker Testing - The technological advancements in cardiac biomarker testing are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the BNP and NT-proBNP market by 2030. Innovations such as high-sensitivity assays, point-of-care testing systems, and automated analyzers are enhancing diagnostic accuracy and reducing turnaround times. These improvements enable faster clinical decision-making, particularly in emergency and critical care settings. Additionally, the development of integrated and multiplex testing platforms is streamlining diagnostic workflows. As healthcare providers increasingly incorporate advanced testing solutions into routine cardiovascular care, this factor is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.



Access The Detailed BNP And NTproBNP Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bnp-and-ntprobnp-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The BNP And NTproBNP Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the BNP (Brain Natriuretic Peptide) market, and the NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro–B-Type Natriuretic Peptide) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and heart failure globally, increasing adoption of biomarker-based diagnostic testing for early cardiac risk assessment, growing demand for rapid and accurate point-of-care cardiac diagnostics in emergency and critical care settings, advancements in high-sensitivity immunoassay technologies, and expanding use of cardiac biomarker testing in routine clinical decision-making and disease management. This surge reflects the increasing emphasis on early detection of cardiac dysfunction, improved patient monitoring, and more precise risk stratification in cardiovascular care, supporting sustained expansion across the broader cardiac diagnostics and biomarker testing industry.

The BNP (Brain Natriuretic Peptide) market is projected to grow by $1 billion, and the NT-proBNP (N-terminal Pro–B-Type Natriuretic Peptide) market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.