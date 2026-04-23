Mount Airy, Habersham County, GA (April 22, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Adrian Machuca, age 26, of Mount Airy, Habersham County, Georgia, with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

This investigation began when the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit received three Cyber Tipline Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the distribution of child sexual abuse material. This investigation resulted in Machuca’s arrest in Habersham County.

Machuca was arrested on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and booked into the Habersham County Jail.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the GBI CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.