Author and Political Commentator George Landrith of Frontiers of Freedom Institute Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, George Landrith is encouraging Americans to revisit the nation’s founding ideas and renew their vigilance for freedom. With the release of his new book, “Let Freedom Ring, Again: Can Self-Evident Truths Save America from Further Decline?,” Landrith delivers a thoughtful and timely call to rediscover the enduring principles that made America a global leader.

A lifelong student of civics, Landrith’s fascination with American government began in grade school when he played the role of Richard Nixon in a mock presidential debate. That early curiosity matured into his career as a constitutional scholar, attorney, and thought leader in Washington. Today, Landrith heads the Frontiers of Freedom Institute, a think tank founded in 1995 by the late Senator Malcolm Wallop of Wyoming, an architect of Reagan-era missile defense and staunch defender of individual liberty.

“America’s rise from struggling colonies to world leader wasn’t an accident,” Landrith notes. “It was the product of freedom, opportunity, and a constitutional framework that unleashed human potential. As we approach our 250-year celebration, it’s time to ask ourselves: Are we protecting those founding truths, or letting them slip away?”

“Let Freedom Ring, Again” explores the historical context behind the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, connecting their wisdom to modern-day challenges. Drawing on his own experience and historical research, Landrith explains how an erosion of civic education and the politicization of foundational American symbols (such as the flag and Constitution) have led to increased polarization and confusion about the country’s core values.

The book has been well-received by prominent figures in the policy world. Senator Rand Paul commends Landrith’s message, saying, “‘Let Freedom Ring, Again’ challenges us to renew our commitment to the ideals of our founding fathers and actively preserve the freedoms that make America a place of hope and opportunity.” Economic policy expert Stephen Moore remarks, “George Landrith has long been a premier freedom fighter in Washington. This book is a reminder that our free enterprise system requires vigilant defense.” Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, adds, “Landrith’s book is an owner’s manual for keeping America free and prosperous.”

Landrith’s concerns go beyond constitutional literacy and patriotism. He highlights the growing influence of big tech on public discourse and privacy. “We’re seeing an era where technology companies know our thoughts and feelings before our own elected officials. The problem is, they’re not always using that knowledge in the public’s best interest,” Landrith warns. He points to the ways social media has intensified political emotions, eroded common sense, and introduced new challenges to free speech and personal privacy.

Recognizing public frustration with current politics, Landrith underscores that healthy disagreement is not the problem. Rather, public frustration is a rejection of shared foundational values. “When I was growing up, being a Democrat or Republican simply meant you disagreed on policy details. You still put the flag out on the Fourth of July, and you still invited your neighbors over for barbecue,” he recalls. “Today, we face an environment where people feel threatened by the very symbols of our nation. We need to get back to a place where we can debate policies vigorously yet agree on the basic principles that united us in the first place.”

The Frontiers of Freedom Institute remains committed to education and advocacy on these issues. The organization works to advance individual liberty, limited government, peace through strength, and free enterprise through public education, research, and policy engagement. Landrith and his team regularly publish analysis, engage with lawmakers, and appear in the media to promote a robust understanding of America’s constitutional heritage.

“Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” Landrith says, quoting Thomas Jefferson. “My hope is that every citizen can be better equipped to defend and preserve the freedoms that have defined America for generations.”

“Let Freedom Ring, Again: Can Self-Evident Truths Save America from Further Decline?” is available on Amazon and through major booksellers.

About George Landrith:

George Landrith is president of Frontiers of Freedom Institute, an attorney, author, and advocate for constitutional government. Known for his work on economic policy, civil liberties, and national defense, Landrith is a frequent guest on national media and a respected voice for principled public policy.

About Frontiers of Freedom Institute:

Founded by Senator Malcolm Wallop, Frontiers of Freedom Institute is dedicated to advancing individual liberty, peace through strength, and the constitutional values that built America. The Institute conducts public policy research, education, and advocacy from its headquarters in the Washington, DC area.

Close Up Radio recently features John Landrith in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday April 21st at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-attorney-and/id1785721253?i=1000763190267

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-attorney-and-political-commentator-george-landrith-of-frontiers-of-freedom-institute-331276577

https://open.spotify.com/episode/32vc4BJtWHJZpDUXBkKTjs

For more information about George Landrith, please visit https://www.ff.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.