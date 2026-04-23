Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) Market to Reach $49.79 Billion by 2030 with 11.3% CAGR

Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) Market Report 2026_Segment Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) Market Drivers & Restraints 2026_Driver Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) Market Report 2026_Regions

The Business Research Company's Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) market to surpass $50 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Laboratory Products And Outsourcing Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $76 billion by 2030, with Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) to represent around 66% of the parent market. Within the broader Healthcare Services industry, which is expected to be $11,318 billion by 2030, the Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the life sciences information technology (IT) market in 2030, valued at $17 billion. The market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong adoption of platform-based IT ecosystems across pharma and biotech companies, high penetration of decentralized clinical trial technologies, advanced interoperability frameworks enabling cross-system data exchange, increasing use of digital twins and simulation tools in drug development, and strong presence of specialized life sciences IT service providers across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the life sciences information technology (IT) market in 2030, valued at $16 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing deployment of AI copilots in research workflows, strong focus on reducing drug development timelines through digital tools, high adoption of SaaS-based life sciences platforms, growing integration of real-world data into clinical and commercial strategies, and expansion of digital infrastructure supporting complex multi-site clinical trials.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) Market In 2030?

The life sciences information technology (IT) market is segmented by type into software and service. The service market will be the largest segment of the life sciences information technology (IT) market, segmented by type, accounting for 58% or $29 billion of the total in 2030. The service market will be supported by increasing demand for validation and compliance consulting services, growing need for system customization and integration across legacy and modern platforms, rising outsourcing of data migration and cloud transition projects, expanding requirement for managed services in regulated environments, increasing complexity of IT architectures in life sciences organizations, and strong demand for ongoing technical support and lifecycle management services.

The life sciences information technology (IT) market is segmented by solution into drug discovery informatics, clinical trial management, bioinformatics, laboratory information management, and other solutions. The drug discovery informatics market will be the largest segment of the life sciences information technology (IT) market, segmented by solution, accounting for 30% or $15 billion of the total in 2030. The drug discovery informatics market will be supported by increasing use of computational modeling and simulation in early-stage research, growing adoption of multi-omics data integration platforms, rising need for collaborative research environments, expansion of high-throughput screening data systems, increasing use of knowledge graphs for target identification, and strong demand for tools that enhance R&D productivity.

The life sciences information technology (IT) market is segmented by end user into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and development organizations, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies market will be the largest segment of the life sciences information technology (IT) market, segmented by end user, accounting for 62% or $31 billion of the total in 2030. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies market will be supported by increasing investment in end-to-end digital R&D platforms, rising adoption of integrated data environments across discovery to commercialization, growing need for cross-functional collaboration tools, expansion of digital supply chain systems in pharma operations, increasing use of advanced analytics for portfolio management, and continuous demand for scalable IT infrastructure to support global operations.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the life sciences information technology (IT) market leading up to 2030 is 11%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global life sciences information technology (IT) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape digital healthcare infrastructure, research and development processes, regulatory compliance frameworks, and innovation across global life sciences and healthcare ecosystems.

Increasing Adoption Of Digital Transformation In Life Sciences - The increasing adoption of digital transformation in life sciences is expected to become a key growth driver for the life sciences information technology (IT) market by 2030. The life sciences industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices, is undergoing rapid digital transformation to improve operational efficiency, accelerate research, and enhance patient outcomes. Organizations are increasingly adopting IT solutions such as electronic health records (EHR), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), and real-world data analytics platforms. These technologies enable better data integration, streamline workflows, and support data-driven decision-making across the product lifecycle. As companies strive to reduce time-to-market and improve regulatory compliance, the demand for advanced IT solutions in life sciences continues to grow significantly. As a result, the increasing adoption of digital transformation in life sciences is anticipated to contribute to 3.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand For Data Analytics And Real-World Evidence - The growing demand for data analytics and real-world evidence is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the life sciences information technology (IT) market by 2030. The increasing availability of large volumes of healthcare and clinical data is driving demand for advanced analytics and real-world evidence (RWE) solutions. Life sciences companies are leveraging big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to gain insights into patient outcomes, drug efficacy, and safety profiles. These insights help in improving clinical trial design, accelerating drug approvals, and supporting personalized medicine initiatives. The need to extract meaningful insights from complex datasets is pushing organizations to invest in robust IT infrastructure and analytics services, making this a key driver for the market. Consequently, the growing demand for data analytics and real-world evidence is projected to contribute to around 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Rising Need For Regulatory Compliance And Data Management Solutions - The rising need for regulatory compliance and data management solutions is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the life sciences information technology (IT) market by 2030. The life sciences sector operates in a highly regulated environment, requiring strict adherence to standards set by regulatory authorities such as FDA, EMA, and other global agencies. IT solutions play a crucial role in ensuring compliance by enabling accurate data capture, audit trails, document management, and reporting. With increasing complexity in clinical trials, pharmacovigilance, and product lifecycle management, companies are adopting specialized IT systems to manage regulatory requirements efficiently. The growing need for compliance-driven IT solutions is a significant factor driving market growth. Therefore, the rising need for regulatory compliance and data management solutions is projected to contribute to approximately 2.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Life Sciences Information Technology (IT) Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software market and the service market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $20 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing adoption of platform-based IT ecosystems, rising demand for integrated digital R&D solutions, growing need for scalable cloud-native architectures, expansion of data-driven drug development models, and increasing focus on improving operational efficiency across life sciences organizations. This surge reflects the transition toward fully digital and interconnected life sciences ecosystems, enabling faster innovation and more efficient research and development processes.

The software market is projected to grow by $9 billion, and the service market by $11 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.

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