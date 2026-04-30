Pre-Orders Open April 30 for 'Love Is Overflowing' statue based on necömi’s illustration

Concept Masterline necömi original Illustration Love Is Overflowing Front Face Size Original Artwork B2 Fabric Poster

Prime 1 Studio announces the "Love Is Overflowing" statue based on necömi’s illustration. Pre-orders began April 30, 2026 JST; release set for December 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This piece is a 1/5 scale vignette based on the cover illustration of necömi’s first art book "PHONOGRAPHIC", which features works from her early career, and created under the artist’s supervision. While preserving key characteristics of the original artwork, such as its soft contrast and symmetrical composition, the piece has been given a sense of depth in three-dimensional form.The character’s hair, skin tone, and forward-facing gaze are sculpted to reflect the original illustration’s visual style. The costume is designed to convey the texture of fabric through detailed folds and surface tension. Champagne gold accents are finished in a restrained tone. Additional sculpted elements, such as the extended skirt and legs, have been integrated into the overall design.The base is designed with a background reminiscent of an orrery and a frame composition inspired by interior design. Motifs such as fish, gemstones, and flowers are arranged to harmonize with the floral motifs flowing from the phonograph.As a bonus item for this edition, an original artwork B2 fabric poster is included.Product Name:Concept Masterline necömi original Illustration Love Is Overflowing Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $799Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: December 2027Scale: 1/5H: 43cm W: 21cm D: 24cmWeight: Approx. 2.35 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Love Is Overflowing-themed Base・Original Artwork B2 Fabric Poster [BONUS PART]Copyright:©necömiFor more details, visit our online store

Concept Masterline necömi original Illustration Love Is Overflowing Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.